Prince Harry comforted a teenager who lost his parents during Bristol trip

Prince Harry was certainly wearing his heart on his sleeve in Bristol. On he and Duchess Meghan's recent trip to the city on Feb. 1, the dad-to-be took some time out of his busy schedule to comfort a teenager who lost his parents.

The Duke of Sussex, who lost his mother Princess Diana in 1997, was visiting the Empire Fighting Chance charity when he met Martin Bisp, co-founder of the organization. Martin opened up to reporters about the private moment: "There was a moment where him and a young person shared an experience. They sat down and asked us to leave the room and talked candidly."

MORE: All the best photos of Prince Harry and Meghan's day in Bristol

Fifteen-year-old Lestyn Jones recounted the conversation to journalists after: "It just got a bit emotional because he mentioned something. He knew some stuff about me and the same thing happened to me. We had a chat for about ten minutes. When we had a group picture at the end he made sure I was standing next to him. They were lovely people. I didn't expect them to be like that. They were amazing people."

The Duchess of Sussex wasn't far from Harry's side, and also took time to chat with youth who benefit from the club. At one point, Prince Harry was overhead asking several questions of the teens, including how they spend their free time: "Why do you like punching the bag so much? Calms you down? What would you be doing if you were not here or at school?"

He went on to talk to them about the importance of protecting their mental health. "You have got to think outside the box because there is a lack of services and the services that do exist are not suitable," the father-to-be said. "One of the things that everyone knows that works is sport, and especially boxing. In the last ten years, the popularity of boxing has gone through the roof but more and more these facilities have been shut down… You don't even realise you are being cured but you are. You guys understand this.”