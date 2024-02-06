Prince Harry dashes to his father's side after King's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry heads to King's side

Prince Harry made a transatlantic dash back to Britain to see his father yesterday following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.

The Duke landed yesterday after a 10-hour flight from Los Angeles and was driven straight from the airport to Clarence House with a police escort to see the King for the first time since his Coronation nine months ago.

The Duke and his father had a 30-minute meeting before the King and Queen Camilla retired to Sandringham, where the Monarch will stay while he recuperates.

Palace sources said that the King would now spend the majority of his time in the countryside, only returning to London around once a week for business and further treatment.

The King was seen in public for the first time since his diagnosis on Monday as he and the Queen were photographed waving from the large windows of the Bentley State Limousine on their way to the peace and quiet of Norfolk.

Both formally dressed, it may be the last in-person appearance for some time as he continues his treatment, which sources said is highly specialised with limited side effects.

The Duke of Sussex was the first relative seen to visit the King since his diagnosis was made public. While another visit to his father has not been ruled out, there are no plans for Harry to meet his brother, the Prince of Wales, while he is in Britain, The Telegraph understands.

The King was said to be on his “usual good form in every way” on Tuesday, albeit “just a little frustrated” at the impact his news has had on others with all his public engagements cancelled for the foreseeable future.

The 75-year-old King, whose diagnosis of an undisclosed type of cancer was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday, will now begin his new working life, largely away from the public eye.

He will continue his State duties from home, supported by the Queen and their trusted aides, but is not expected to appear in public for walkabouts or receptions until he has finished his treatment.

Currently at Sandringham in Norfolk, he will return to London on a weekly basis for business, likely to include his regular audience with the Prime Minister and Privy Council meetings, and further treatment.

The King leaves Clarence House following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis - James Manning/PA

A palace source said of the King: “He’s on his usual good form in every way, just a little frustrated that his condition has affected not just his own plans but impacted on others.”

Seen from the car, he appeared buoyed by the sight of waiting crowds on the short route between Clarence House and Buckingham Palace, following messages of goodwill from around the world and his meeting with his younger son.

“When you see him in person, you wouldn’t know there was anything wrong,” one source said on Tuesday night.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor a spokesman for the Sussexes commented on whether the Duke had any further plans to see the Royal family.

Duke’s journey to father’s side

The Duke of Sussex had flown from Los Angeles to Heathrow overnight on Monday. He was seen boarding a plane after the King’s diagnosis was made public.

Wearing a plain black T-shirt with a suit, he was photographed being driven straight to Clarence House, accompanied by police cars, arriving at 2.45pm.

The presence of marked police cars did not go unnoticed, with the Duke currently embroiled in a High Court judicial review over his entitlement to automatic police protection when in the UK.

Just after 3.30pm, the King and Queen left Clarence House. A helicopter took off from Buckingham Palace 10 minutes later, taking them to Sandringham.

The King and Queen arrived by helicopter to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk - Bav Media

From now, they are expected to base themselves in the country – at Sandringham or Highgrove – for most of the week, returning to London regularly but briefly.

When necessary, to protect his health, the King can hold meetings via secure telephone line or videolink.

The Queen will continue with her programme of public engagements, and is expected out in person later this week.

The Princess Royal maintains her usual busy schedule, out on three engagements in Nottingham and London and a Windsor investiture on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales returns to public engagements for an investiture and a speech at London’s Air Ambulance fundraising gala.

He is in regular contact with the King, but has not yet seen him in person since the diagnosis was announced.

The Princess of Wales remains out of action until at least Easter as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Buckingham Palace aides have emphasised that the King will continue with his essential business of State from home, including his red boxes.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said yesterday that he was thankful the King’s cancer had been “caught early”.

Asked what the diagnosis meant for the day-to-day running of the country, Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We’ll crack on with everything.”

Treatment like a ‘precision-guided missile’

The King has this week embarked on what has been described as a “period of treatment and recovery”, attending a London hospital as an outpatient.

It is understood the treatment will be precise and highly specialised, with a source pointing out that medical interventions for cancer have come on “leaps and bounds” in recent years.

“This isn’t a Blitzkrieg, but a precision-guided missile,” they said.

The side effects are expected to be limited but, like any other patient, the King must wait to see how his body responds.

He will take time out of public engagements to minimise the risk to his health, with a cautious approach to hosting in-person events even within palace walls while undergoing active treatment.

Ordinarily, he would meet hundreds of members of the public each week, shaking hands, talking and even hugging.

Overseas trips will be postponed until he has recovered.

The Buckingham Palace team will adapt plans depending on how the King responds to treatment.

“We are taking it very carefully and cautiously,” a source said.

Asked about the King’s ongoing treatment, a palace spokesman said: “No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

King receives global support

Good wishes continued to pour in for the King yesterday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said: “I’m praying for the King and his family – for God’s comfort and strength in the weeks and months to come. I wish His Majesty a swift and full recovery.”

Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, said: “Australians know that His Majesty King Charles has always reached out to us in our country’s toughest moments, showing kindness and care for those doing it tough.

“All of us are thinking of him and his family in this very hard time.”

Rev Ken MacKenzie, the minister of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie in Aberdeenshire and a domestic chaplain to the King, said: “Many people in the parish have got to know the King over many years and are concerned for him.

“King Charles lives a busy life and I hope that he enjoys a quieter time over the coming months while he recuperates.”

It would have been particularly important for the King to be at Sandringham on Feb 6.

It was the 72nd anniversary of the death of his grandfather, George VI. The three-year-old Prince Charles was staying with him at Sandringham in 1952. Elizabeth II marked the day there annually and privately.