Prince Harry’s ‘inappropriate’ gift amuses fans in Canada

One young American fan brought over a figurine of the Duke of Sussex for him to autograph - Darryl Dyck

The Duke of Sussex said “it’s so inappropriate, I love it” as he was presented with a pair of “budgie-smugglers” at the Invictus Games in Vancouver.

In a tradition that started in 2018, the Duke, 40, was given the tight-fitting swimming trunks by Team Australia on Sunday while meeting the friends and family of competitors with his wife, Meghan.

A video on the Duchess’s Instagram account shows the Duke being handed the garment by a parent who is heard saying, “you don’t have to model them right now”.

One amused child was heard shouting “put them on your head” to which the Duke jokingly replied, “who would do that?”.

Prince Harry joked with the children as one of them suggested he put the swimwear on his head

The Duke was first presented with “budgie-smugglers” during the games in Sydney in 2018 and the tradition has continued since then.

During the family and friends event, the Duchess, 43, read to about 40 children from Alexandra Penfold’s picture book “All Are Neighbors”, which celebrates themes of diversity and LGBT rights, appearing to match her political Left views. After finishing the book, she told them: “We are here for you. We will be cheering you and your parents on this week.”

She also helped young children to draw signs of support for the athletes and the Duke posed for a picture with one young supporter whose banner read “Go Aussie”.

The couple read books and helped children draw signs

Later in the day, the couple were mobbed by fans wanting selfies after they watched their first event of the games.

They sat courtside to watch a wheelchair basketball game at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Sunday but it was clear to anyone inside the venue they were the stars of the show.



Such was the melee around the couple after the game between teams USA and Nigeria that one female supporter tripped over an advertising board while taking a picture with the Duchess. She was helped to her feet by Meghan and her security team but laughed off the fall and was still able to get her photo.



The Duke was also swarmed by eager fans but found the time to sign a Funko Pop toy of himself for seven-year-old Lucious Gaytan, whose father Lucio had competed for the USA in the match. The boy from Florida did not remember much from the encounter but described the Duke as “very nice”.

The Duchess of Sussex talks with a spectator during the USA v Nigeria wheelchair basketball - Aaron Chown

Meghan spoke to Alaskan couple Cynthia Phelps and her husband James and held their baby Laramie, seven months, in her arms. She is said to have told the pair how much she misses her children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, who have remained in California while the Sussexes attend the games.

Mrs Phelps, 39, said: “She said she was a very happy baby. She said her kids were at home and she missed them and she was excited to see a baby that was so happy.

“She said she misses them and remembers when they were young.

“She is always personable and very down to earth and just really cares about us. Every time she talks to us it’s very visible and genuine.”



Mr Phelps, 44, served alongside Harry in Afghanistan in 2012 and is competing in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, biathlon and skeleton.

The family of three had previously enjoyed breakfast with the Duke and Duchess at their hotel in Vancouver on Saturday morning.