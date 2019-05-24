Prince Harry Looks Super Hot at the Sentebale Polo Match

From Marie Claire

It's been exactly 18 days since Prince Harry claimed his title as #RoyalDaddy, and he has taken all of the appropriate steps to make sure he is accurately and completely fulfilling his duties. Today, at the Sentebale Polo Match in Rome, the Duke of Daddies put on his best sunglasses and suit (a far departure from his typical navy one) to raise money for young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

With a classic smirk and slight adjustment of his sunglasses while wearing an excellent fit (I mean, look at the linen jacket and white pants), one would deduct that Zaddy Mountbatten-Windsor is prouder than ever to carry out the role. It's not typically acceptable to look this good and do good for the world, but an exception has been made. The hand placement? Exceptional.

Effective today, the Sentebale Polo Match has been renamed to Daddy Central as Prince Harry hangs out with pal, professional polo player, and very hot human Nacho Figueras. If you remember correctly, Harry and Meghan shared a full-on smooch at last year's Sentebale event, which led to the Queen officially granting Nacho the title of "third wheel."

They have come a long way since.