Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to Uvalde – exclusive details

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Athletics Competition during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation) (Chris Jackson)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had paid a visit to Uvalde to meet with the Garcia family who lost Irma in the shooting, with her husband, Joe, passing away days later, with it believed to be because of a broken heart.

John, who was the nephew of Irma, revealed the visit from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on his X account. The 22-year-old shared photos of Meghan speaking with him on the driveway to his home, alongside a snap of him posing with the Duchess and another photo of the royal couple inside his home.

Harry and Meghan's visit coincided with John's mother celebrating her birthday, and in a post, John confirmed that the pair got involved in the festivities and brought over a birthday cake. He enthused: "Meghan Markle singing my mom happy birthday was the cutest most adorable thing ever, she even bought her a cake."

In a separate post, John said: "MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE!?!?!?! They're such a beautiful couple and I'm so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family."

Harry and Meghan made a surprise visit to Uvlade (JohnMtz on X)

Speaking to HELLO! about the visit, John shared: "It truly meant the world that Harry and Meghan showed up to visit the family, there were lots of tears of joy and heartfelt moments. They were the kindest most humble people ever, it was like having family and friends over having an amazing time together they fit right in, we laughed a lot and shared intimate memories together."

He also revealed that the royal couple were frequently in touch with the Garcia family, adding: "They keep in touch every other month, sometimes a little longer, but with their busy lives, them visiting truly felt more special."

Irma was a teacher at the Robb Elementary School and during the shooting, she sacrificed her own life in order to allow students at the school to get to safety.

John and Meghan shared a selfie (JohnMtz on X)

Meghan had previously paid a visit to Uvalde, in Texas, two days after the shooting where she laid a bouquet of white roses tied with a purple ribbon at the cross for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia.

A spokesperson for the mom-of-two shared with HELLO! that the unannounced trip was taken by Meghan privately in order to pay her condolences and support the local community.

Harry and Meghan spent time with various members of the family (JohnMtz on X)

After the private visit, the royal reportedly headed to the Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, volunteer Gloria Contreras said: "I had no idea who she was. She just was carrying on a conversation like her and I knew each other for years. We were just talking about, you know, the situation and what happened…I told her about us giving out water to the people and feeding them."

Meghan had spoken on a panel for International Women's Day the day before (Bryan Bedder)

She added: "I even talked about my personal life, telling her about my son and my family…we were talking about Texas and Uvalde and how it is to be in a small town and how everybody is so kind and warm-hearted."

