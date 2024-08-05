Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are praised for 'looking after each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool)

The Dukeand Duchess of Sussex have been praised for "looking after each other" following their decision to step down as senior royals back in 2020.

During a new CBS interview, which took place on Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to broadcaster Jane Pauley about their new initiative, The Parents' Network, which aims to address the dangers of online harm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle captured during their conversation with CBS Sunday Morning, airing August 4, 2024 (CBS)

After chatting with parents Donna and Chris Dawley, whose teenage son sadly died by suicide, Jane 73, focused the attention on former Suits actress Meghan who was subjected to the harmful effects of social media and previously dealt with suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son Archie - a topic she spoke about with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021.

The poignant interview segment prompted Meghan, 43, to lovingly place her hand on her husband Harry's knee.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 (Getty Images)

And her touching display of affection didn't go unnoticed, with Jane noting: "You had an experience that connects you to these families – and I see you touch your husband's hand in just the way I knew that you would be looking after each other - but the connection that you have with people is they know you had suffered, too, personally."

In response, mother-of-two Mehgan said: "I understand why you are, though – I wasn't expecting it, but I understand why you are, because there is a through-line, I think. And when you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey (certainly part of mine) is being able to be really open about it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, launched their new initiative following the success of a two-year pilot program run by The Archewell Foundation.

The couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 (Getty Images)

The Parents' Network is now available for the first time for parents to join in the US, UK and Canada.

Its key aim is to provide crucial support to parents whose children have suffered from the harmful effects of social media, from facing near-fatal harm, managing ongoing mental health difficulties, or experiencing the tragic loss of a child.

James Holt, Executive Director of The Archewell Foundation, said: "Over the past two years, alongside our co-founders Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, our team has engaged deeply with parents and young people about the repercussions of social media on their mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

Harry and Meghan set up the Archewell Foundation in 2020 (Getty Images)

"It became strikingly clear that there is a critical need for connection and community among those who understand the pain, fear, and isolation caused by social media’s impact on children. We believe in the transformative power of community, and that is why we have created this network—to connect those who face these challenges and offer mutual support."

If you have been affected by this story and wish to seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you're feeling, or if you're worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.