Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive warm welcome in Colombia on first day of tour - live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their four-day working visit to Colombia, sitting down for tea and coffee with Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

During their meeting, Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged welcome gifts with the vice president, and tucking into traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread).

The Duchess, 43, was pictured being greeting warmly Ms Marquez, who said that she feels she and the Sussexes share the same ideals and goals when it comes to championing a better, safer digital future and mental health landscape for children and the world.

Harry and Meghan's first port of court will be at a local children's school, the Colegio Cultura Popular, where they will participate in an Insight Session, speaking with students about the digital landscape and its effects on society.

As revealed by Alejandro Eder, the mayor of Cali, Harry and Meghan are also expected to attend the Petronio Álvarez Festival in the city, over the coming days.

Key themes of the trip will be female empowerment, the military community, and the importance of mental health and digital literacy for today's youth.

As we wait for Harry and Meghan to appear, here's what we know.

Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez speaks during a press conference to announced details of the visit of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, in Bogota

"Special visit"

At a press conference ahead of Harry and Meghan's arrival, Ms Marquez described the Sussexes' trip as a "very special visit" aimed at building bridges and joining forces against cyber-bullying.

Ms Márquez, a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, said she was inspired to ask Harry and Meghan to visit the country after being moved by their Netflix documentary, which was released in December 2022.

"I saw the Netflix series about their life, their story and that moved me and motivated me to say that this is a woman who deserves to come to our country and tell her story and her exchange will undoubtedly be an empowerment to so many women in the world," she said.

Prince Archie recently celebrated his fourth birthday

Are Archie and Lilibet in Colombia with Harry and Meghan?

It's likely that the Sussexes' children have remained in Montecito, California, with their nanny or their maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland.

Archie, who turned five in May, is expected to start kindergarten in the coming weeks.

Britain's Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex, and Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, arrive at a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as par

What will Meghan wear on tour?

The Duchess has her own signature style, rarely straying from clean lines and tailored pieces in a neutral colour palette. However, she often honours the host nation by wearing clothing or jewellery from designers in the region. One name she's almost guaranteed to wear is Johanna Ortiz, a Colombian designer she has worn on several occasions.

Meghan Markle looking at her husband Prince Harry

Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip

Back in May, the Sussexes undertook a three-day trip to Nigeria, where the focus was on sport, mental health and celebrating women in leadership.

A thank you message on their website read: "The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips."

