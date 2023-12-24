Prince Harry and Meghan's son Prince Archie received the sweetest Christmas gift from late Queen

Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no doubt preparing to make more memories this Christmas with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple, who last spent the festive period in Sandringham back in 2018, tend to keep their children away from the limelight. But over the years, have offered small glimpses – including the sweet Christmas gift little Archie received from the late Queen.

Prince Archie was given a sweet Christmas gift by the late Queen (Netflix)

Back in 2021, when the youngster was two, Prince Harry revealed how his grandmother shipped a very special gift all the way over to their family home in Montecito, California.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Duke revealed that the late Queen had asked him and Meghan Markle what little Archie wanted for Christmas, and his wife said a waffle maker.

"My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs," Harry told chat show host James. "His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables."

He continued: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Prince Harry is also a waffle convert, telling James: "Now I have waffles for breakfast, a bit of yoghurt, a bit of jam on top. I don't know if that's the right thing to do...."

Queen Elizabeth II was close to her grandson Prince Harry (Getty)

Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, relocated to the States in 2020. The couple, who recently enjoyed a family trip to Costa Rica, are making "special memories" with Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Speaking with E! News during Variety's Power of Women event last month, the former actress remarked: "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it."

The Duchess of Sussex added: "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

