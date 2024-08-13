Prince Harry to miss Lord Fellowes’ funeral over security fears

The Duke of Sussex, pictured with the Duchess at an awards ceremony last month, will not be flying to the UK for his uncle's funeral - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images North America

The Duke of Sussex will not travel to the UK for the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes because of the “many challenges” of such trips, including a lack of security.

Lord Fellowes, who died at the age of 82 last month, served as private secretary to Elizabeth II for nine years and was married to Lady Jane Spencer, the sister of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry remains close to his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes and greeted her with a warm hug when she joined him at a St Paul’s Cathedral service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May.

However, he is insistent that it is too dangerous to travel to the UK without the guarantee of police protection, recently revealing that he feared a “knife or acid” attack.

Earlier this year, the Duke lost a High Court challenge over his right to automatic state-funded police protection. He has since made only fleeting return visits, without his wife or children.

Another potential hurdle, should he have attended the funeral, would have been the likely attendance of his brother, the Prince of Wales, with whom he is not on speaking terms.

The Duke is aware that their ongoing rift has the potential to overshadow certain events. As such, he opted not to attend the June wedding of his close friend, the Duke of Westminster, for whom William acted as an usher.

The date of Lord Fellowes’ private funeral, which many members of the royal household are expected to attend, has not been announced.

The Duke, who remains close to his mother’s siblings, was said to have spoken to them following Lord Fellowes’ death last month. All three – Earl Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale – have publicly supported him in recent years amid ongoing tensions with members of the Royal family.

Last June, the Earl became the first member of his family to publicly voice support for Prince Harry’s legal battle against the tabloid press, suggesting he had a strong case against Mirror Group Newspapers because the publisher had previously admitted phone-hacking.

Both the Earl and Lady Jane supported Harry at the Invictus service at St Paul’s, which was his most recent visit to the UK.

Lord Fellowes was instrumental in guiding the Royal family during some of its most turbulent years, and is credited for being one of its most loyal and discreet senior aides.

He was also “deeply fond” of Diana, his late sister-in-law. “She was a very good person,” he told the Telegraph in 2008. “She found it difficult in life to find happiness, and I’m sad for people who have that situation.”

He said of her work: “She was very good at it – an extraordinary communicator with a great feeling for the underdog. It never became patronising. She chose the areas where she thought she could make a difference, and on the whole, she did that.”

A trusted courtier, he remained a confidant of the late Queen until her death in September 2022.