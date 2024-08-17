Prince Harry plays volleyball during visit with Invictus Games athletes

Harry and Meghan pictured at a training session with the Invictus Games team - Getty Images

Prince Harry joined in a game of volleyball on a visit to Colombian Invictus Games athletes in Bogota.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met athletes training for the Games, which were founded by the Duke, during a visit to the Centro de Rehabilitacion Inclusiva on the second day of their visit to Colombia’s capital.

The couple were welcomed by military officials before touring the centre’s swimming pool, rock climbing wall gym and rehabilitation facilities, chatting with the athletes about their exercise programmes.

The couple posed for selfies during their visit - Getty Images

“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team,” the Duke said to an Invictus team member while touring the centre’s cardiovascular room.

The Duchess said the athletes were “all so incredible to watch”.

The Duke was all smiles as he joined in the fun - Getty Images

Harry and Meghan with one of the athletes - Getty Images

They were accompanied by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo, who joined the Duke in taking part in the volleyball match.

After the game, the Duke spoke to a group of Korean War veterans and the couple toured the centre’s art hall which featured artwork created by Invictus athletes.

The Duchess was presented with a painting, hand-knitted animals and also a beaded necklace with matching earrings from some of the artists, while the Duke was awarded a commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defence Veterans.

The couple spoke to many athletes and were presented with gifts - Getty Images

Harry with the athletes during the training session - Getty Images

Earlier in the second day of their four-day visit to the country, the couple spoke to schoolchildren in Spanish as they took part in an art session and planted trees during a visit to a school.

At the Colegio La Giralda, the couple’s arrival was celebrated with performances from pupils who wore traditional Colombian dress and performed cumbia songs with live percussion.

While visiting a nursery class, the Duchess told a student in Spanish: “You’re the same age as my son Archie.”

The Duke also practised his Spanish, asking students their names and ages.

Harper’s Bazaar magazine, covering the trip as the only words pool, said the children performed a song for the couple before presenting them with gifts and handwritten letters.

The couple have a full security detail during their visit, alongside Ms Marquez, who invited them to Colombia for what has been dubbed a DIY royal tour.

They also visited the school’s “social and emotional gym” which teaches students mental and physical exercises to balance their mental health and personal wellbeing.