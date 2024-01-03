Prince Harry seen partying with TV star Rob McElhenney in new unseen photo

Prince Harry at Rogers Arena (Getty)

The Duke of Sussex has been keeping a relatively low-key profile in recent weeks, but earlier this week, the 39-year-old featured in Rob McElhenney's touching 2023 highlights roundup.

Looking back at the past 12 months – something which the American TV star described as the "best years of his life" – the actor uploaded a series of Instagram snaps partying in a bar with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry featured in this unseen selfie shared by Rob McElhenney (Instagram)

The Duke was seen grinning from cheek to cheek as he posed for a selfie with the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and his co-star Glenn Howerton.

"Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life," Rob wrote in the caption. "Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you. [Heart emoji] So excited for 2024. I'll stay away from the nuts."

The fun picture of Prince Harry appeared to have been taken in September when they all attended a football match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles at the FC BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Rob - who is the co-owner of the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. with Ryan Reynolds - also uploaded a picture from his and Ryan's meeting with Harry's father King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.

The royals visited Wrexham AFC, which was bought by the actors in 2021, back in December 2022 and met players and staff as well as the co-chairmen during a tour of the Racecourse Ground.

Deadpool actor Ryan and Rob joked they had had etiquette lessons ahead of the visit. "I would say that we're impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham," Ryan said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla during their visit to Wrexham Association Football Club's Racecourse Ground, meeting owners Ryan Reynolds (far left) and Rob McElhenney (far right) (Getty)

"Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That’s for sure. Very excited."

The actors interestingly said at the time they had not watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, which aired the day before the visit. "I've never heard of it," said Rob.

The stars have chronicled their takeover of the club in documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which was being filmed when the King and Camilla visited.