Prince Harry is all smiles on solo outing in Salinas

The Duke of Sussex recently paid a visit to Salinas Fire Department in California as he continues to show support towards those affected by the LA wildfires.

In new photos shared to social media, Prince Harry is pictured mingling with members of the fire department in an outdoor setting. One heartwarming image shows the Duke posing for a group photo alongside the facility's four dogs, while another picture shows Harry lovingly stroking a black labrador called Taffy.

For his solo outing, the father-of-two donned a pair of dark trousers, a zip-up fleece and a pair of sturdy caramel-hued suede shoes.

The caption read: "Cruz and Taffy, Facility Dog's with Salina's Fire Dept, along with their friends, have been actively assisting in the efforts to combat the LA fires, providing much-needed support to firefighters and affected communities.

Harry and Meghan have supported those affected by the LA wildfires (Getty Images)

"In an inspiring turn of events, they also had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry, who is known for his philanthropic work and advocacy on various social issues, including disaster relief."

It continued: "This encounter not only boosted their morale but also emphasized the importance of community and collaboration in the face of such devastating challenges."

Royal fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section, with one writing: "Thank you for everything you're doing, you have the cutest dogs. It's great to see Prince Harry too" while a second noted: "What a lovely visit from Prince Harry. You guys do a TREMENDOUS job!"

The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to Salinas Fire Department in California (Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan's wildfire support efforts

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have gone out of their way to support those affected by the LA wildfires. They made donations to relief efforts through their Archewell Foundation and also opened up their Montecito home to loved ones who were forced to evacuate.

harry and Meghan chatting to Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo (Alamy Stock Photo)

The pair donated clothing, children's items, and other essential supplies to those affected by the fires, and have been in direct contact with chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities in the wake of natural disasters, to offer assistance where needed.

HELLO! also understands that the Duke and Duchess are actively working with their team at the Archewell Foundation to identify ways to support the communities most impacted including volunteering and mental health recovery.

They also released a statement on their website which read: "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.

The couple moved to Montecito in 2020 (Getty Images)

"A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas."

They finished by adding: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating. Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children's toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."