Prince Harry's real role in Meghan Markle's Netflix show revealed by co-star

If you've watched the trailer for Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, as many times as we have, you'll likely have noticed that the Duchess of Sussex's close pal, Mindy Kaling makes an appearance. Remind yourself of the epic trailer below...

Mindy can be seen eating in Meghan's kitchen, and the actress opened up about her time with the royal couple during an interview on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, giving a rare insight into their dynamic – including Prince Harry's kitchen skills and how involved he is with his wife's new venture

Sharing how she came to star in the Netflix lifestyle show, Mindy explained that Meghan had texted her while she was on maternity leave, inviting her to Montecito, where she and Prince Harry live.

Mindy and Meghan in the Duchess' new Netflix show (Courtesy of Netflix)

Explaining Meghan's impressive talents, Mindy said: "I think of myself as kind of an okay cook and she unsurprisingly blew me out of the water.

"The thing about her recipes is they're really accessible. She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens which would probably all die if I tried to take care of them, but other than that, I would say it's very accessible."

Prince Harry's role

Mindy went on to give a rare insight into Prince Harry's skills in the kitchen, sharing: "Harry was there, but he didn't cook for me, but I heard he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen."

The Duke appears briefly in the trailer for Meghan's new show, hugging his wife in the kitchen, but Mindy's comments suggest he could be more involved than meets the eye…

Harry and Meghan's kitchen adventures

We know that the kitchen is a special place for Meghan and Harry – it was even the spot where Meghan said she was 'roasting a chicken' at their former home, Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, when Prince Harry proposed.

Meghan in the kitchen in her new show (Netflix)

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken in the past about her love of roast chicken, telling Good Housekeeping back in her Suits days: "There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken.

"If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it's a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle support one another in all of their ventures (Getty)

We're looking forward to seeing all of the different meals Meghan whips up for her friends in her show – as the trailer mostly focuses on sweet treats as opposed to meats!



