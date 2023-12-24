Prince Harry's unexpected Christmas gifts that left staff feeling 'guilty'

Prince Harry attends the annual Commonwealth Day service and reception in 2017 (Eamonn M. McCormack)

Prince Harry revealed he managed to organise two sentimental Christmas gifts for staff moments before officially stepping back as a senior member of the royal family.

In his book Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed himself, his wife Meghan Markle and two senior members of staff were "hunkered down deep inside Buckingham Palace" on 8 January 2020 as they prepared a draft statement to release on Instagram.

The couple last spent Christmas with the royals in 2019 (Pool)

Despite being a few days past Christmas, Harry was feeling festive and wanted to show his gratitude to those close to him when he stumbled across a Christmas tree near the main state room.

"I went out into the hall. There was a tall, beautiful Christmas tree, still brightly lit. I stood before it, reminiscing. I removed two ornaments, soft little corgis, and brought them back to the staffers. One each. 'Souvenir of this strange mission,' I said. They were touched. But a bit guilty.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back as senior royals in January 2020 (Getty Images)

"I assured them: 'No one will miss ’em.' Words that seemed double-edged," Harry wrote, before noting that the staff were also "anxious" about any repercussions surrounding their involvement in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement.

"Late in the day, as we crawled closer to a final draft, the staffers began to feel anxious. They worried aloud if their involvement would be discovered. If so, what would it mean for their jobs?

"But mostly they were excited. They felt that they were on the side of right; both had read every word of abuse in the press and on social media, going back months and months," he wrote.

Prince Harry now lives in Montecito with his wife and two kids (Netflix)

Their finished statement released later that day read, in part: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as roles as 'senior' members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

They continued by announcing their plans to split their time between the UK and the US, adding: "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Meghan Markle was spotted decorating the family Christmas tree in Vancouver in 2019 (Netflix)

They had spent Christmas 2019 in a secluded house in Vancouver, which they decorated with an 8-foot tall Christmas tree complete with warm fairy lights and golden baubles.

The following year, which marked the first in their Montecito home, saw the family of three decorate with an extra-sentimental ornament purchased by Meghan.

Harry and Meghan spent their first Christmas in Montecito in 2020

Harry revealed his wife thoughtfully gave him a bauble with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth on the front, which their little boy Prince Archie, then one, accidentally knocked off a branch while running around the tree.

