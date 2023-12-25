Prince Louis and cousin Mia lead the Royal Christmas at Sandringham

Prince Louis and his cousin Mia walk together at Sandringham - Stephen Pond/Getty Images Europe

Holding hands with his cousin Mia, five-year-old Prince Louis was beaming as he led members of the Royal family to church in Sandringham.

While many were surprised to see the return of the Duchess of York after over three decades, it was the children who stole the show outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

Mia Tindall, who turns 10 next month, walked confidently in a maroon coat alongside the three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales – ahead of her parents Zara and Mike Tindall and directly behind the King and Queen.

Wearing a green coat and with her hair braided, Princess Charlotte held her mother’s hand while Mia was seen looking attentively at her younger cousin as they all strode toward the church.

While last year seemed a more sombre affair, with the service taking place within months of the late Queen’s death, this morning’s service was youthful and joyous.

Prince George, Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte meet members of the crowd - Samir Hussein/WireImage

The young royals had the air of an excited group of cousins – enjoying a family reunion on a Christmas morning.

It was an image that evoked the close relationship between their parents, Prince William and Mrs Tindall, who are only 13 months apart in age and were often photographed together when they were children.

However, the absence of two more cousins – the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – was felt yet again this year.

Even the 50-minute service itself appeared to have the young members of the congregation in mind – with the vicar heard reading a cracker joke at one point, prompting happy giggles.

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte smile as they leave St Mary Magdalene Church - Joe Giddens/PA

And once outside the youngest royals were greeted with adoration from 2,000 well-wishers gathered outside – some of whom had arrived as early as 6am on the crisp winter’s morning.

The three children were given personalised wooden money boxes by royal fan Gemma Clark, 43.

Ms Clark gives the royal children presents each Christmas – and last year handed the young Waleses novelty toys known as “gonks”.

She said: “The children were very sweet and said thank you and Happy Christmas. They always seem to like my presents.”

Story continues

Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall walk together at Sandringham - Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Princess of Wales, who appeared to be wearing the late Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings, was heard asking her youngest son what the wooden gift was.

“It’s a money box,” said Prince Louis.

“Oh that’s so cool, isn’t it,” his mother replied, encouragingly.