Prince Louis gives a wave to Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie in adorable festive moment

Prince Louis is a cheeky chap (Getty)

Whenever he makes a public appearance, Prince Louis is guaranteed to delight royal watchers, and Princess Kate's carol concert was no exception.

Along with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the five-year-old attended the festive occasion at Westminster Abbey, thrilling onlookers with his ultra-cute behaviour.

Not only did he share his excitement with Princess Kate in a cute mother-son moment, but he only gave a rare insight into his friendship with Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, seven.

Prince Louise loved the carol concert (Getty)

As Prince Louis and the rest of the Wales clan exit Westminster Abbey, the youngster can be seen waving to his second cousin Wolfie excitedly, causing an outpouring of love on social media. Watch the cute moment below...

"So cute," one wrote, while another mused: "Waving at Wolfie, they must be friends." Another commented: "Prince Louis this evening is the cutest thing on Earth."

It wasn't just Louis' cheerio to Princess Beatrice's stepson that delighted his devoted fans, as his singing during the concert sent royal watchers into meltdown too.

Prince Louis waved to his second cousin Wolfie (Getty)

The youngster joined in with the singing of carols, leaving viewers of the concert beside themselves with joy.

"He's a sweet and precious little boy," one cooed, with another commenting: "Prince Louis singing along is just super adorable." Another added: "Bless his little heart."

Louis is known to become restless during royal occasions, namely the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert, which saw him fidget and blow raspberries at his mother, but he seemed to thoroughly enjoy the carols, with his face lighting up with glee when Jim Broadbent took to the stage to read The Father Christmas Letters from JRR Tolkien

The five-year-old nudged his mother, exclaiming: "Mama!" excitedly when the actor took to the stage, and fans were emotional over the candid moment.

"Look how excited Prince Louis was to see Jim Broadbent it was lovely," one royal watcher wrote on social media. A second viewer added: "Prince Louis's face really did light up!"

The Wales family loved the carol concert (Chris Jackson)

Prince George also shared a heartfelt moment with his parents during the festivities.

During the service, Prince William was standing next to his eldest son, when the young royal glanced at his dad. William caught his eye and gave him a quick smile before their attention returned to the service.

Prince George of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service (Samir Hussein)

Both future kings looked regal in the unguarded moment, with casual glimpses of Prince George becoming more common, as seen in a photo of him with his siblings released on Christmas Day, with the three Wales children hugging as they recline on a bench in laidback clothes.

We love the insights into their family bond!

