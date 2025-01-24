Prince Nikolaos of Greece set to marry family friend imminently as date is revealed

News of Greece's Prince Nikolaos' engagement to family friend Chrysí Vardinogianni may have only just come to light, but they are set to marry very soon.

Royal engagements are traditionally fairly short, with just a few months between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales' announcements and their big days.

HELLO! Greece confirmed the Greek royal was getting married (Getty Images)

Queen Anne-Marie and the late King Constantine's son Nikolaos – who was previously married to Princess Tatiana from 2010 to 2024 – has not personally announced his engagement.

However, HELLO! Greece confirmed in January 2024 that the 55-year-old Greek prince and the shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis' daughter Chrysí are getting married. Now, the date has been revealed as 7 February.

Nikolaos and Chrysí will likely have a team of staff helping to pull together the intricate details of their royal wedding in such a short turnaround. While we wait for information to be released by the royal family, fans are eager to see whether it will be a low-key, intimate celebration or one filled with the appropriate pomp and circumstance that comes with all royal weddings.

The announcement comes just months after Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodora married American lawyer Matthew Kumar at the Metropolis Greek Orthodox Cathedral following a six-year engagement, after postponing their nuptials twice.

Prince Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodora got married in 2024 (Action Press/Shutterstock)

In April 2024, Nikolaos confirmed he was ending his 14-year marriage with Princess Tatiana.

The Greek royals released a statement that read: "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.

"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana were married from 2010 to 2024 (Chris Jackson)

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

Tatiana opened up about her year of "uncertainty and pain" to Greek publication BHMagazino, stating: "I learned the importance of allowing myself to feel, cry, manage emotions and move forward with self-compassion."

Chrysí, meanwhile, split from director Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023. She has long been a close friend of the Greek royal family, but details of her love story with Prince Nikolaos have remained private.

