Prince and Princess of Wales’s patronages send messages of love and support

The Princess of Wales with Wimbledon ball boys and girls at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which was among many patronages wishing her well - Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s patronages have come out in force to lend their support and well wishes after the Princess announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Many of the couple’s more than 50 patronages - ranging from major sports organisations to early years charities - have lent their voices to wish the Princess a quick recovery, as well as cancer charities who have commended her bravery.

It came after the Princess announced in a personal video message on Friday that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since late February, after discovering in post-operative tests that cancer was present.

Sarika Patel, chairwoman of trustees at Action for Children, of which the Princess is patron, said staff were sending their “love and support” to Kate.

She said: “The Princess of Wales is an amazing patron for Action for Children, always engaging with the children, young people and families she meets at our services.

“We want her to know we are thinking of her at this very challenging time and send her our love and support.

“Our staff join me in sending our very best wishes to her and her family and wish her a full recovery.”

The All England Lawn and Tennis Club posted a picture of Kate at Wimbledon on X, saying:

The thoughts of everyone at the All England Club are with our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales, HRH The Prince of Wales and their family at this time.



We wish The Princess of Wales the very best as she takes the time she needs to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/8oOGZdqeZH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 22, 2024

A homelessness charity for which William is patron, Centrepoint, sent their “best wishes” to Kate, adding: “Our thoughts are with her, our Patron, HRH The Prince of Wales, and their family at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, for which the King became patron while he was Prince of Wales, commended Kate for raising awareness of how cancer may affect families.

Gemma Peters said: “We hear from people every day who are worried about how cancer will affect their loved ones, and how best to support each other through it.

“In sharing her news, the Princess of Wales has raised awareness of these worries and will be helping to encourage others who have concerns to visit their GP and seek support. Many will be relating to the Prince and Princess of Wales at this time.”

Catherine with Josh Evans during an Action for Children photography workshop in 2019 - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Amanda Pritchard, the head of the NHS, also said that “speaking out about it is really brave” and could help other people in a similar situation.

The NHS chief executive said in a statement: “On behalf of the NHS, I’m really sorry to hear this shocking news.

“Our thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family, especially while her treatment continues.

“We know how difficult a diagnosis and treatment journey can be for patients and their families.

“Speaking out about it is really brave and it can help others to get worrying signs and symptoms checked.”

The chief of Cancer Research UK urged the Princess to be given “the time and space to focus on her treatment.”

Michelle Mitchell said:

A statement from Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell:



"On behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK, I wish Her Royal Highness a full, swift recovery and return to good health. During this difficult time, it's important that the Princess is given the time and space to focus on her treatment."

It comes as the Princess has been subject to conspiracy theories about her health, whereabouts and domestic life in recent months.

Ms Mitchell said: “Nearly one in two of us will develop cancer during our lifetimes, but many more are affected when someone they love is diagnosed with cancer. Thanks to research there is hope - cancer survival has doubled in the last 50 years.

“High-profile cancer cases often act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more or think about their own health. If people spot something that’s not normal for them or isn’t going away, they should check with their GP. It probably won’t be cancer. But if it is, spotting it at an early stage means treatment is more likely to be successful.”