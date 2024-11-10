The Prince and Princess of Wales make subtle change to social media accounts

The Prince andPrincess of Wales have made a subtle change to their social media accounts.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the royal couple switched out their previous profile pictures and included a throwback snapshot of the pair at the 2023 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall.

William and Kate at the Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance in 2023 (Getty Images)

The update was made to Prince William and Princess Kate's official Instagram and Twitter accounts which are run by the royal couple's social media team. Aside from their tweaked profile picture, their Twitter page also included a new header image featuring ceramic red poppies.

William and Kate updated their social media accounts (Twitter)

In what has become a tradition of sorts, the pair changed their profile photos as a mark of respect ahead of Remembrance weekend. They made a similar change last year, opting to use an image of the duo applauding at the 2019 Festival of Remembrance.

Princess Kate joined royals at the annual Remembrance Sunday service (Getty Images)

On Sunday, Kate, 42, joined members of the royal family at the annual Remembrance service held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. The royal mother-of-three looked visibly emotional as she observed the service from the balcony in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

For the sombre occasion, Kate wore a button-down coat dress and a netted button hat in black as a mark of respect. She was joined by Duchess Sophie who looked smart dressed in a cowl neck dress and a wide-brim hat.

Kate and Sophie singing during the service (Getty Images)

As Head of the British Armed Forces, King Charles laid the first wreath. His floral tribute closely resembled a floral tribute produced for his grandfather King George VI – 41 open-style poppy petals made from bonded fabric mounted on black leaves, traditional for a sovereign's wreath and featuring a tied ribbon in the colours of the King's racing silk – scarlet, purple and gold.

Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent and Sir Timothy Laurence were also in attendance.

King Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne attend the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, on Saturday, William and Kate attended the Remembrance Festival at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The event marked the first time the 42-year-old royal has carried out two consecutive days of official engagements since the start of the year as she makes a gradual return to public-facing life after completing her cancer treatment.

Kate looked so smart in a black coat dress (Getty Images)

From the royal box, the group including Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, watched as current serving personnel paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan and, towards the end of the evening, joined in the singing of a hymn, 'Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer'.

After singing the national anthem, the royal family stood in silence as the Last Post was played and poppy petals fell from the ceiling at the Royal British Legion event.