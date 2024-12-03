Prince and Princess of Wales welcome Emir of Qatar on state visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales on their way to the State Visit today - SelwynPics

The Prince and Princess of Wales have greeted the Emir of Qatar and his wife, at the start of their two-day state visit to the UK.

The Prince and Princess escorted Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, from their unnamed “private residence” in the UK to Horse Guards Parade.

They will then be officially welcomed to the UK by the King, in a full ceremony showcasing the pomp and pageantry of the military. The Princess Royal will also be in attendance to greet the Emir and his wife.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greet the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher - Aaron Chown/PA

The Queen, who was supposed to attend the official welcome, has pulled out on the advice of doctors after suffering the lingering effects of a viral chest infection.

She will join her husband and the Qatari guests for lunch at Buckingham Palace later today.

The Queen will also attend the State Banquet at the palace this evening, hosted by the King with the wider Royal family in attendance.

The Princess Royal arrives at Buckingham Palace to greet the Emir - Alberto Pezzali/AP

The Princess of Wales, who is also undertaking a shortened programme, will not attend the banquet.

It comes as she makes a gradual return to public duty following her chemotherapy treatment.

Both are expected to attend the private lunch and viewing of artefacts from the Royal Collection, set out in a small exhibition at the palace.

The Prince of Wales will have a private meeting with the Emir this afternoon.

The day begins in earnest at Horse Guards Parade, where politicians will join the King for the official welcome ceremony.

The Sheikh will inspect the Guard of Honour, formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, with the Band of the Regiment.

Soldiers at Buckingham Palace prepare for the welcoming of the Emir and Sheikha Jawaher - AP/Alberto Pezzali

The King, Prince and Princess of Wales, and senior staff will escort the visiting Qatari delegation in carriages for a procession through London, back to Buckingham Palace for a second welcome ceremony, lunch and the exhibition.

The Emir and Sheikha will also visit Westminster Abbey and the Emir will address Parliament as part of their programme.

It is the second state visit of this year and the fourth of the King’s reign, following South Africa, South Korea and Japan.