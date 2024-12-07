Prince of Wales to discuss Britain’s ‘special relationship’ with US in meeting with Trump

The Prince of Wales will discuss the UK’s ‘special relationship’ with the US in a meeting with president-elect Donald Trump in Paris.

The Prince is joining world leaders on Saturday for the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral. He is travelling to France at the request of the Government for the high-profile event celebrating the restoration of the world-famous landmark.

While in Paris, he will hold meetings with Mr Trump and America’s outgoing first lady Jill Biden ahead of the ceremony, Kensington Palace said.

Mr Trump and dozens of heads of state and government accepted invitations from Emmanuel Macron, the French president, to attend the ceremony.

The Notre-Dame in Paris has been repaired after a fire destroyed part of its structure five and a half years ago - Kevin Coombs/REUTERS

It is understood the Prince will discuss the special relationship with Mr Trump during the meeting.

The Prince last met Mr Trump in 2019 when the then-president made a state visit to the UK.

The Prince’s last official visit to Paris was in 2017 when he travelled with wife Kate for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.

Earlier this year, he joined other world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Second World War D-Day landings.

Singers of the Les Agites du Vocal choir perform at the Christmas market near the cathedral - Kevin Coombs/REUTERS

Notre Dame’s reopening will include the ritualised opening of the cathedral’s massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass.

For France and the Catholic Church, the televised and tightly scripted ceremonies will be an opportunity to display resilience and global influence.

Tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes, the cathedral’s rector said.

In the first part of Notre Dame’s rebirth on Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead more than 1,500 guests through a service.

On Sunday, an inaugural Mass will be held featuring special rites to consecrate the main altar.