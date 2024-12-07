Prince William arrives at star-studded Notre Dame ceremony after terrifying storms force delay — live updates

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 25: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Prince of Wales travels down The Mall, from Horse Guards Parade to Buckingham Palace, in a Landau horse drawn carriage following the ceremonial welcome for The Emperor and Empress of Japan on day one of their State Visit to the United Kingdom on June 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) (Getty)

Prince William has arrived at the opening of Notre Dame cathedral after a delay because of Storm Darragh, HELLO! understands.

A rare red weather warning was put in place across Wales and south-west England with wind gusts of 93mph (150kmh) recorded, leaving one man dead and planes from Heathrow enduring treacherous takeoffs.

The Prince of Wales had been expected to meet President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing first lady Dr Jill Biden ahead of the ceremony, but Kensington Palace has now confirmed their meetings will take place after the ceremony.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is flanked by US president-elect Donald Trump (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (JULIEN DE ROSA)

You may also like

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, the singer and fashion model Carla Bruni, were in attendance as was Hollywood actor Salma Hayek and her husband, the French billionaire and retail magnate François-Henri Pinault, who donated 100 million euros ($105 million) towards the restoration of the cathedral.

President Zelensky of Ukraine was also in attendance.

US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek (R) and her husband CEO of Kering Francois-Henri Pinault (C) sit inside Notre-Dame Cathedral (LUDOVIC MARIN)

Paris' famed cathedral will reopen five years after a fire tore through the Gothic landmark, almost destroying centuries of history.

The reopening ceremony is not just a religious event for Catholics across the globe, but a cultural moment of unity; the ceremony will begin with a "reawakening," that will see the Archbishop symbolically tap the cathedral’s restored doors with a staff made from charred wood salvaged from the fire.

This act will mark the official return of worship to the beloved monument.

William’s presence in Paris highlights his growing responsibilities on the world stage, as he represents the United Kingdom.

The heir to the throne is attending the event at the request of His Majesty’s Government, and it is believed his meeting with Dr Biden and Trump will focus on strengthening ties between the two nations.