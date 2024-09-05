Prince William brings back beard as he returns to royal duties - live updates

Fresh from his summer break, the Prince of Wales returned to his royal duties, sporting the beard he debuted last month.

Prince William, 42, caused a stir with his bearded appearance as he and his wife, Kate, delivered a congratulatory video message to Team GB after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

And while the future King was pictured clean-shaven to attend church at Balmoral over the August Bank Holiday weekend, he let his facial grow again as he visited the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Thursday.

ROYAL NEWS

Ahead of his engagement, William shared on social media: "Looking forward to today's visit @homewardsuk's Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at @saatchi_gallery."

Driven by his initiative to end homelessness – Homewards – the gallery features sculptures, photographs and everyday objects given a new life by artists, who may have experienced homelessness, in a bid to tell personal stories and give a fresh perspective on the issue.

Contributors to the exhibition include renowned photographer Rankin as well as emerging artists.

1/5

Prince William with stubble

Arrival

The Prince of Wales donned a navy suit with a blue open-collared shirt as he arrived at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

William's unshaven appearance sparked a huge reaction on social media when he debuted his beard in the video message with Kate last month.

He last sported a beard on Christmas Day in 2008 but his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II reportedly asked him to shave it off while he was on a military secondment.

2/5

Prince William attends Homelessness: Reframed exhibition

Touring the exhibition

William was given a tour of the exhibition upon arrival, which features works from Marc Quinn, Rankin, Philip Colbert, and Simone Brewster, alongside graffiti artist Opake and mixed media artist Robi Walters.



3/5

Wiliam viewing artwork

Invisible Words

William looking at the Invisible Words display, curated by Wendy Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Eleven Eleven Foundation.

It features a poignant collection of signs created by people experiencing homelessness worldwide.



4/5

Prince William speaking with Robi Walters

Meeting artists

The Prince viewing the piece by award-winning social justice artist David Tovey, a red shed-shaped structure made from scraps of metal and panels from a Peugeot 206, the model of car the artist lived in for six months.



5/5

Prince William and Dave Martin

Reunion

William was reunited with vendor Dave Martin, with whom he previously sold the Big Issue. Dave's art has been gone on display at the gallery, along with pieces created by children and young people from the six flagship areas where Homewards is focusing its efforts.

