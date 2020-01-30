Prince William Jokes Buckingham Palace Is in a 'Dodgy' Area to Former Guard

It may be one of the world’s best-known palaces — and the home of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth — but Prince William joked that the area around Buckingham Palace was a bit, well, “dodgy.”

On Thursday, the 37-year-old royal was chatting with a former guardsman in Liverpool who was telling him about how he joined the national service in the 1950s — and being on sentry duty (which involves preventing the passage of unauthorized persons) at the palace gates.

Kenny Davis, 82, told Prince William that when he signed up for the army in 1956, he was told to go down to London. “I hadn’t been down that neck of the woods before. Well, there were these steps and I was told to allow anyone out…but not to let people in,” the former Coldstream Guard told the prince.

“It is a dodgy area,” quipped William, who was chatting to an elder support group hosted by Everton Football Club’s community. He told Davis, “The Coldstreams are going strong. You left them in a good state.”

William was meeting some of the older residents of the area around the Premier League soccer club who go to the club’s Stand Together meeting as part of a day highlighting the work done in the community, especially on mental health.

Moments earlier, he was handed an old-fashioned rattle that fans would use to make a racket at matches. Dating from the 1950s, it had the same claret color as William’s favorite team Aston Villa. “Can I take it to Wembley?” William asked, turning the wooden instrument. His team are playing favorites Manchester City. “We’re going to need a lot of these,” William said.

