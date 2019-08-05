All the times Prince William and Duchess Kate got competitive

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will compete against each other during the King’s Cup sailing regatta on Friday 9 August.

The eight boat race will raise funds and awareness for each of the charities taking part.

Taking part from William’s patronages are Child Bereavement, Centrepoint, London’s Air Ambulance and Tusk, while Kate’s are The Royal Foundation, Action on Addiction, Place2Be and the Anna Freud Centre.

They’ll also be joined by a number of celebrity charity ambassadors on the day.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Kate, 37, and William, 37, go head-to-head. The royal couple are notoriously competitive with one another and those moments have been some of the best highlights from their royal tours and engagements.

Kate has always been sporty from a young age, having reportedly ran cross-country, swam and played tennis and hockey at school.

William is also a huge football fan, being the President of the Football Association and cheering on his beloved Aston Villa. He’s also a regular on the polo field with his brother Harry.

So ahead of this week’s race, take a look back at all the times Kate and William got really competitive in the gallery above.