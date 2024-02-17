Prince William and Kate Middleton visit £47,000-a-year Oxfordshire school for Prince George - report

A split image of Prince William and Kate with Prince George

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to St. Edward's Independent School amid their quest to find the right place to send their eldest son, Prince George.

According to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden the £47,000-a-year Oxfordshire school "caught the eye of William and Kate," he reported in his weekly column on Saturday.

Prince George is currently at Lambrook school with his younger siblings (Getty)

He added: "'They've been to have a look,' a Teddies grandee tells me," he penned.

The educational institution has quite the alumni including Laurence Olivier, Hollywood actresses Florence Pugh and Emilia Clarke as well as RAF legend Douglas Bader.

You may also like

Prince George spoke 'long before other toddlers his age', as revealed in HELLO! exclusive Prince George spoke 'long before other toddlers his age', as revealed in HELLO! exclusive

It's no surprise that the school has several glittering A-List alumni as there appears to be a lot of focus on the arts in the curriculum, not to mention the school's state-of-the-art theatre coined "The Olivier hall" that "echoes Oxford's famous Sheldonian Theatre," according to the official website.

The impressive space and its designers were even awarded a RIBA South Award in 2022 by The Royal Institute of Bitish Architects.

This isn't the first school the Wales' have been reported to have paid a visit to. Back in December, the royal couple were reported to have been looking around Marlborough College, Princess Kate's former school, with Prince George in tow.

Back in December the royal couple and Prince George reportedly visited Marlborough College (Getty)



Kate's two younger siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, are also alumni, as is Prince William's cousin,Princess Eugenie.

It is yet to be confirmed where the 10-year-old will be attending in school in September, and whether he will follow in the footsteps of his father and uncle, Prince Harry, who both attended Eton College, but it's safe to say the admissions process isn't for the faint-hearted.

Prince William and Prince Harry attended Eton college (Anwar Hussein)

George recently underwent his ISEB examinations which are similar to the 11+ and consist of English, Maths, Verbal, and Non-Verbal reasoning. The results are then sent on to the top boarding schools in the country after which, results depending, he may be invited back for more exams and interviews for the specific schools.

Story continues

Talking about the types of interviews George will be facing, James Mitchell, co-founder of Think Tutors explained: "Sometimes it can be very straightforward but can be viewed as a bit of a stress test in terms of how you perform under pressure. You don't know what questions they're going to ask you."

Using the Eton interview as an example, he added: "They'll make you comfortable, you'll have your regular questions, 'What do you like about school? Why Eton?' and things like that. They want students to be able to give honest, organic answers.

You may also like

How Prince George is preparing for gruelling exams and what they entail: 'It's almost a stress test' How Prince George is preparing for gruelling exams and what they entail: 'It's almost a stress test'

"For example let's say the question is if you're giving £1 million, how would you spend it? And if you turned around and said I would give it to charity, that would be a pretty lame answer. "

James elaborated on what a strong answer looked like: "I'd put £1 million into a broad-based index fund for it to compound over time, once I sort of consider what to do with it and then over time I draw down certain amounts, and give a certain amount to charity. "

Think Tutors is a full-service education advisory firm tutoring company specifically designed to assist children whose families are in the public eye as well as ultra-high net worth families.

James explained that students taking their exams will start preparing anywhere from six months to two years before the ISEB, with six months being the cut-off point. Think Tutors specialise in live-in tutors who actually move in with students for regular tutoring.