Prince William and Kate Middleton's restorative break away from 'stresses'

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the Beach after a Garifuna Festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 20, 2022 in Hopkins, Belize. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on their week long tour (Chris Jackson,Getty)

The Princeand Princess of Wales are no doubt enjoying spending some much-needed quality time with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotteand Prince Louis, now that the royal kids have broken up from school for the holidays.

The summer weeks are often full of traditions for the royal family, who typically head up to stay at the King's Balmoral Estate in Scotland. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be enjoying an extended stay at their residence this year, but it's unknown whether the Wales family will be joining them.

Prince William and Princess Kate are now on their summer break (Max Mumby/Indigo)

What is certain, however, is that their time off will offer the family some time away from the stresses of public engagements, busy schedules and school runs, not to mention provide a welcome distraction for Kate who has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment since the beginning of the year.

William, 42, has been undertaking royal engagements solo while Kate, also 42, has been receiving her medical treatment following abdominal surgery in January.

However, the Princess of Wales did make a triumphant appearance at the King's official birthday celebrations in June and stepped out to watch the Wimbledon finals at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, of which she is a patron.

Why the Wales family break is much needed

If the family of five are heading to Balmoral Castle for their summer break, it'll be the change of scenery and gorgeous landscape that will relieve the royal couple of any stresses they may have.

Family psychologist, Professor Helen Dodd, who has teamed up with Redrow Homes for new research on outdoor play and nature, spoke to HELLO! about the importance of children getting out and getting active, but also how important a break is for parents.

If the family head to Balmoral, they'll be able to embrace the great outdoors this summer (Getty)

"A change of scenery is often more important for parents, helping them to switch off from work, daily stresses and chores."

This could certainly ring true for the Waleses who are vocal about their love of the outdoors and nature.

The Wales family are now on their break (Chris Jackson)

Helen continued: "Being out in nature can help support this, a sentiment that was expressed by the Princess of Wales previously, demonstrating the importance and power of nature to bring joy and health."

Helen also voiced how the children would benefit from parents switching off from the daily grind. "Children can then benefit when the adults around them are more relaxed, energised and playful.

The Princess of Wales took this fun photo of William with the kids in Norfolk recently (The Princess of Wales)

"Children don't necessarily need a change of scenery to have these opportunities but often families will seek out holiday spots that provide them."

Regardless of their holiday destination, spending time with extended family is also likely on the Waleses' agenda.