Prince William makes first public mention of Prince Harry in years

The Prince of Wales opened up about a childhood memory with his younger brother in the documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness During the program, William, 42, reflects on visiting a homeless shelter with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and his brother. "My mother took me to The Passage (a UK charity supporting those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless); she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”