Prince William and Princess Kate left 'shocked and saddened' following tragedy in Sydney - read statement

A photo of William and Kate in 2022 (Chris Jackson)

Prince William and Princess Kate revealed they were "shocked and saddened" following the tragic stabbings in Sydney on Saturday.

The horrific event, which took place at a Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction, has so far seen six people fatally injured and a nine-month-old baby undergo surgery. A 40-year-old man was shot dead by an officer at the scene.

Following the ordeal, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a joint message on their official social media channels that read: "We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. The message was signed of with their initials: "W & C".

As well as the aforementioned victims, according to the BBC, eight people, including the baby are being treated in hospital for their injuries. The infant's mother sadly died in hospital due to her injuries sustained in the attack.

The statement marks the first time the public has heard from Princess Kate following her shock cancer news in March.

The Princess, 42, addressed the public with a heartfelt video during which she revealed she is currently undergoing preventative cancer treatment following her abdominal surgery in January.

During the emotional message, she asked the public for privacy whilst she recovers, particularly for the sake of her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, four who are currently at home for the Easter holidays.

Since Kate's health bombshell, Prince William has been spotted on two occasions over the Easter break, the first in a reported outing alongside his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, who is allegedly staying with her daughter and family over Easter.

The second saw him on Thursday night alongside his son Prince George when they attended a football match to watch Aston Villa play.