Prince William and Princess Kate's 'fish finger' bed sleeping arrangements at Sandringham

Christmas is a tricky time when you have a big family – and it seems the royals are not immune to struggling with sleeping arrangements.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly forced to sleep on "fish finger" style beds when they travelled up to Norfolk to stay with King Charles at Sandringham, according to a report by Mail+'s Palace Confidential.

Not only did they allegedly have to contend with tiny singles, but they are "old fashioned beds with the really creaky bedsprings at the bottom". Not very conducive to a Silent Night!

Royal Christmas

The Daily Mail's Royal Editor, Rebecca English, added: "Sandringham can fit about 16 to 18 people to have a sleepover comfortably."

However, Prince William recently revealed that he was looking forward to spending Christmas with "45 family members" so it seems it will have been a tight squeeze.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had to sleep in creaky, 'fish finger' style beds at Sandringham (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In fact, it's thought the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh could have been ostracised to the "staff quarters" like in previous years in a bid to fit everyone in.

Christmas at Sandringham

The annual Christmas gathering follows the same schedule, year after year. The royals open their presents on December 24, a ritual described by Prince Harry as a "free-for-all".

The beds at Sandringham are reportedly 'old fashioned' with 'really creaky bedsprings at the botto' (Getty Images)

Writing in his memoir Spare, he recalled: "The whole family gathered to open gifts on Christmas Eve, as always, a German tradition that survived the anglicising of the family surname from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor."

The festivities unfold in a grand room at Sandringham, with a long table covered in whitecloth and name cards marking each family member's designated spot.

Bright and early on Christmas morning, the royals tuck into a hearty breakfast, as revealed by former household chef Darren McGrady.

Sandringham 'can fit about 16 to 18 people to have a sleepover comfortably', but 45 were invited (GC Images)

The men are served a full English breakfast, including eggs, bacon, mushrooms, kippers and grilled kidneys, while the women enjoy "sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee delivered to their rooms"

The family then visit St Mary Magdalene for morning service, taking part in a meet-and-greet with well-wishing locals lining the route to the church.

They then return for lunch. "It was the same meal every year," Darren previously told HELLO!. "They're actually boring when it comes to festivities! They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys."

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted their close family at the Norfolk home (Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Wine is always free-flowing, however, there's one unspoken rule the family must observe.

RELATED: Why Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling missed Christmas outing with the royals

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told us "hand on heart" that the royals never get drunk at family gatherings, even at Christmas.

"I can hand on heart say I have never ever seen a member of the royal family drunk. If we're talking about staff members, that'sa different ball game!," he joked.