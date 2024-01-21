Prince William and Princess Kate's secret trip revealed amid hospital stay

Prince William and Kate took their three kids to LaplandUK last December (Getty)

The Princess of Wales is still in hospital following the news earlier this week that she'd been admitted for abdominal surgery, although she is reportedly working as she recuperates.

While royal watchers instantly suspected that Kate's surgery meant she and her husband's upcoming trip to Italy would likely be postponed, it also impacted another visit that hadn't yet been officially announced.

As The Telegraph reports, the couple additionally planned to go to Latvia, which borders Estonia, Russia and Lithuania and was previously visited by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in 2022, to celebrate the UK's links with the Baltic state.

It is likely that visit has now been postponed, along with the couple's trip to Italy, which was set to be their first joint overseas visit at the request of the Government since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate will also miss the BAFTA ceremony on Sunday, 18 February, at which she has been a fashion-forward fixture for the last few years.

The couple won't be together at this year's BAFTA awards (Getty)

Other events likely to have been taken off the royal's calendar include Children's Mental Health Week in February, the Commonwealth Day service in early March and the St Patrick's Day parade.

She also will probably not attend the traditional Easter service, as she isn't expected to return to work until after the holiday. The news of her hospital admission was released on Wednesday, the day after her operation.

In an official statement, Kensington Palace said: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

Princess Kate at Easter Mattins Service last year (Getty)

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

The couple have postponed their travel plans (Getty)

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

The Princess is still recovering at the London Clinic (Lucy North - PA Images)

The London Clinic previously treated Prince Philip for "abdominal investigations" and also operated on Princess Margaret in 1980. The Princess' condition is understood to be non-cancerous but she will need to remain in hospital for the next few days before recovering at home.

Prince William photographed after visiting the Princess of Wales (Getty)

The future Queen will return to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to continue her recovery once she is deemed well enough to leave hospital. In the meantime, Prince William has visited his wife, having been seen leaving the private London Clinic at around 12.35pm on Thursday, and he has also rearranged his diary to be at home to support Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.