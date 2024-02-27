Prince William pulls out of godfather’s memorial service for ‘personal reasons’

Prince William will not attend King Constantine's memorial service at Windsor Castle - Cameron Smith/Getty Images Europe

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at the eleventh hour for “personal” reasons.

A Kensington Palace source suggested that the decision was not connected to his wife’s recovery from abdominal surgery, insisting that “the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well”.

Prince William, who was due to give a reading at this morning’s service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, is understood to have called the Greek royal family to let them know he would no longer be attending.

A source said that unfortunately, he was “no longer able to attend due to a personal matter”.

The Queen will lead members of the Royal family, after the King was also forced to pull out following his cancer diagnosis.

Her Majesty, 76, will officially represent her husband, who was a great friend and second cousin of the former King, at the one-hour service.

The Queen will then host a private reception for guests including Queen Anne-Marie, former Queen of the Hellenes, and their son Crown Prince Pavlos, as well as other members of the Greek royal family at Windsor Castle.

King Constantine, Greece’s final King, died on Jan 10 2023 aged 82, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.

He reigned from 1964 until 1973.

The Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence represented the British Royal family at the funeral, held in Athens a week after his death.

It was at his 60th birthday party at Highgrove in 2000 that Prince Charles finally introduced Camilla Parker Bowles to his mother, Elizabeth II.

Constantine was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

He enjoyed a close friendship with the King, who chose him as a godfather for his elder son William.

Constantine acceded to the throne at the age of 23 in 1964.