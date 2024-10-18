Prince William reveals Princess Kate's favourite dessert – and it will surprise you

It appears that many members of the royal family have a sweet tooth, and during a trip to the Duchy College in Cornwall, Prince William revealed what dessert his wife, the Princess of Wales really enjoys.

After visiting the college's criminology department, William toured the establishment's student and staff hub, Sam's Café, where he was presented with one of his favourite cakes, the refrigerated breakfast cake, which formed one of the layers of William's wedding cake. The dessert was also a favourite of the late Queen's and it consists of chocolate, butter, sugar, cream and biscuits.

The cake was presented to William by chef Darren Watson, who had been undertaking a lot of research in order to uncover the desserts loved by the royals.

When Darren told William that he had discovered that Kate's favourite pudding was a sticky toffee pudding, William confirmed this, saying: "Very good."

Speaking of his love of desserts to Darren after being presented with the biscuit cake, the heir to the throne said: "Thank you very much, that's very sweet of you, any kind of sweet thing I will take, I'm a sucker for anything chocolate and anything sweet."

The college is on grounds owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, which William became the owner of after he succeeded his father as Duke of Cornwall. The royal had been due to tour the college earlier in the year, but his visit was postponed after Kate fell ill with cancer.

Speaking about the royal's visit, Jon Bosworth, who is the principal and CEO of the Cornwall College Group, said: "It was really important that he did this today, he just felt so connected to the students and the staff, I'm absolutely delighted.

"This college has a deep seated history and partnership with the Duchy and the second he walked down that hill you could tell he was connected to the place…he didn't feel like a visitor, he just felt like part of the team."

While William has spoken of his sweet tooth, Kate typically favours something with a spicier flavour. When asked about her favourite takeaway during an interview on BBC Radio 1, the then Duchess of Cambridge said: "Curry, definitely."

The couple added: "It doesn't usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," before jokingly adding "not ourselves!"