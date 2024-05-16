Prince William says world stands at a ‘crucial juncture’ on drug-resistant superbugs

Prince William also says new technologies provide us with 'significant new opportunities to improve surveillance and diagnosis' - Yui Mok/PA

The Prince of Wales has warned that “urgent” action is needed to tackle the global threat of superbugs in order to protect future generations.

Prince William delivered a rallying cry to experts and Government ministers gathered at an antimicrobial resistance (AMR) conference at the Royal Society in central London, urging them to act for the sake of us all.

He said the world stood at a “critical juncture” in which the connections between drug resistance and climate change could not be ignored.

“Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) threatens our health, our environment, our livelihoods and our future,” he said.

“It is indiscriminate – affecting all countries and all income levels… It makes infections harder to treat, increasing the risk of disease spreading, and making medical procedures and treatments much riskier.

“Unless we act now and together, the ripple effects of drug resistance will be felt across generations, jeopardising the wellbeing of our children and our grandchildren.”

AMR causes 12,000 deaths in UK every year

The conference, called The World Together Solving the Antibiotic Emergency, was hosted jointly by the Government and the Royal Society, bringing together global experts to celebrate and showcase latest research.

It came as the Government announced an £85 million package to support the global fight against the growing threat of AMR.

AMR, also known as superbugs, are bacterial infections which have evolved to be immune to the drugs used to treat them. Common infections include MRSA, tuberculosis, and pneumonia.

Bacteria develop this protection as a result of overexposure to drugs, which allows them to adapt. Infections which would previously have been easily treatable with a course of antibiotics can become fatal if they develop a drug-resistant strain.

Antimicrobial infections kill as many people in Europe each year as flu, HIV and tuberculosis combined, European health officials found in a recent study. Estimates suggest 12,000 people die of AMR infections in the UK every year, with about 1.2 million fatalities globally.

The long-term threat to the public could dwarf that posed by the Covid pandemic, experts fear, as very few new antibiotics are being made and existing drugs are becoming increasingly ineffective.

The ‘silent pandemic’

Antimicrobial resistance has been dubbed the “silent pandemic” and it is a cause about which the Prince has cared “passionately” for several years, following a conversation with Dame Sally Davies, former chief medical officer for England and now UK special envoy on antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Kensington Palace sources said the heir to the throne felt it was an issue everyone should care about but recognised that it was not currently widely understood.

He hopes that by lending his name to the issue, it will help raise public awareness.

The Prince became patron of the appeal to create the Fleming Initiative, named after Sir Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, which aims to bring together AMR experts and drive change, last July.

His speech on Thursday marked the first time he has spoken publicly on the issue.

He said: “We stand at a critical juncture where the interconnections between drug resistance, climate change and environmental degradation cannot be ignored.

“Rivers are polluted with antibiotics and oceans are filled with micro-plastics containing resistant bacteria. Meanwhile deforestation is playing havoc with ecosystems facilitating the emergence of new infectious diseases.”

However, he said he was hopeful AMR could be overcome, not least as the scale of the threat was now better understood.

“New technologies, including AI, provide us with significant new opportunities to improve surveillance and diagnosis,” he added.

“And with the right kinds of investment and policies, we can incentivise innovation and research into new vaccines, diagnostics and medicines.”

Use of antibiotics in animals

The Prince’s decision to become a figurehead for the cause comes as he gradually elevates his position on the world stage. He will play a critical role on a priority issue for the Government.

A key issue fuelling antimicrobial resistance is the widespread use of the same antibiotics used to treat humans also being given en masse to farm animals to help them grow.

The precious treatments are used commonly in some countries as “growth promoters” to help chickens and pigs grow as big as possible, which is further neutralising the antibiotics.

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, said: “Global deaths from AMR are already at nearly five million a year.

“That includes more than a quarter of a million children in developing countries, half in the first month of their lives.”

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “Following my time as Health Secretary, I was deeply concerned about the threat of antimicrobial resistance – not just to the UK but to the world.

“The Covid-19 pandemic was conclusive proof that health emergencies don’t respect borders.

“That’s why I’m proud that the UK continues to play a pivotal role in bringing countries together to tackle emerging global health threats, and this significant funding package shows our commitment to stamping out antimicrobial resistance.”