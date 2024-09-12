Prince William shares exciting future plans - and Prince George will approve

The Prince of Wales revealed he would "love to fly helicopters" again as he visited Wales Air Ambulance headquarters in Llanelli, South Wales on Tuesday.

Prince William, who worked as a helicopter pilot with both East Anglian Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue, spoke about how much he missed the role, and suggested he would come back and join the Wales Air Ambulance for a weekend.

"I can't stop talking about helicopters and medical kits and all sorts," the future King said. "I'm sorry I take ages waffling about it. I miss it all. I'm quite keen to stay a bit longer.

"I'm thinking I might come back for a weekend at some point. I saw the Cardiff team a while ago and said to them I'll come back and join them."

It's a decision that no doubt would receive approval from Prince William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, who has shown an interest in aviation since he was a toddler.

Prince George at an air show with William and Kate in 2016 (Getty)

William told a guest at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May that George, 11, is a "potential pilot in the making".

William met with the crew from Wales Air Ambulance (Getty)

The Prince's engagements in Wales came the day after the Princess of Wales shared the news that she has completed chemotherapy.

Kate detailed her cancer journey in a deeply moving family video, released by Kensington Palace on Monday.

ROYAL NEWS

Over the montage showing William and Kate enjoying precious time outdoors with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales said she is focusing on doing what she can to stay cancer-free, with a "renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life".

As William arrived at Swiss Valley Community Primary School on Tuesday morning, he described the end of Kate's chemotherapy treatment as "good news", but added his wife still has "a long way to go".