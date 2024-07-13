Prince William shares passionate message ahead of Euros final: 'One last push'

The Prince of Wales has shared a passionate message ahead of the Three Lions' Euros final match against Spain on Sunday evening.

Taking to his social media, William, who will be travelling to Berlin to cheer the team on, said: "We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job! Go out there and show the world what you're made of. We believe. W."

The royal dad-of-three has been a frequent sight at matches during the tournament, although he has been making solo trips to cheer on the England national team.

Although William missed the semi-final against the Netherlands, he was present for the quarter-final, where he watched England triumph over Switzerland on penalties. The royal was seen getting enthusiastic by punching the air as England managed to squeak through.

William met with players following a match (Eddie Keogh - The FA)

The royal then headed to congratulate the players in the tunnel after the game, including Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones.

Following England's stunning 2-1 victory over Netherlands, William enthused: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists W."

The Prince has had some animated expressions (Getty)

King Charles also sent a personal message, writing: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

Will George join his father at the tournament? (Getty)

While William has been solo for his football appearances, in the 2020 Euros, which was held in 2021, the royal was joined by his wife and son Prince George for the final, but sadly the Three Lions were beaten by the Italians during a penalty shootout.

Earlier on Saturday, William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, released a personal message to mark Princess Anne's return to work following her concussion. "Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x," the royal couple penned on Instagram and X.