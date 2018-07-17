Prince William Is Trying Really Hard To Teach Prince George And Princess Charlotte This Sport

From ELLE

With a love of horse riding and aviation, Princess Charlotte and Prince George have already shown signs they're developing their passions - and perhaps future career prospects - at a pretty early age.

However, according to their father Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would like their eldest children to learn two sporting skills in particular.

During a conversation with tennis champion Novak Djokovic following his Men’s Final win at Wimbledon on Sunday, the trio chatted all things kids and sport.

‘How are your children?’ asked the winner, to which Kate replied: ‘Yeah, very well.'



However, Prince William couldn’t help but chime in, adding: ‘Very well thanks, very well. Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand – and a football!’

Laughing, the 31-year-old sportsman replied: ‘Ok, ok, nice to talk to you' before shaking hands with the royals.

‘Congratulations,’ the mother-of-three replied in footage filmed and posted on Wimbledon's official Instagram account. ‘Have a good summer.’

The adorable exchange came moments after Djokovic gave his son Stefan and wife Jelena a hug following his win.

Last year at an evening honouring Olympians and Paralympians at a Buckingham Palace reception, Kate hinted at Charlotte's love of getting physical outdoors during a conversation with equestrian triple-gold medalist Natasha Baker.

According to the Mirror, the Paralympian revealed: 'I asked her how the children were and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years time.'

'She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it,' she added.

Right so that's tennis, football, and horse riding - is there anything these children can't do?

