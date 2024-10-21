Prince William's cousin Lady Marina Windsor rocks waist-defining wedding guest dress - and twins with sister

Pink was the colour of the moment for sisters Lady Marina and Lady Amelia Windsor, who were pictured in stunning wedding guest outfits.

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin Marina took to Instagram to share photos of a stunning country wedding in Derbyshire. One picture shared a close-up of her pink, purple and black floor-length dress featuring an illusion neckline, sheer sleeves and a waist-defining sash.

The colourful fabric was broken up by small gold polka dots, and it perfectly complemented her small gold hoop earrings and Barbie pink jacket, which was draped over her arm for when the weather got colder in the evening.

Lady Amelia also wore polka dots and pink (Instagram)

"Wonderful weekend for Amabel and Buzz," she captioned the post, showing off the pink colour scheme.

Meanwhile, her sister Amelia similarly posted a carousel of images and wrote: "My first ever friend got married this weekend and it was very special." The snaps show she opted for a halterneck dress with a black and white spotty tiered skirt and a fuschia shawl layered over her shoulders.

The royal is not afraid of wearing bold colours (Dave Benett)

The wedding photos of the Windsor sisters come just weeks after they wore matching hen party dresses.

In September, the siblings headed to the coast in Dorset for the celebrations, which saw Amelia wear a Brora sweater vest with a blue trim, cow-print ankle boots and a velvet scarf that matched her dress.

Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor wore matching pink hen party outfits in September (Instagram)

Marina chose the same bold colour, but her outfit consisted of a fitted fuschia midi skirt and a long-sleeved cardigan. It could have been the siblings' take on Mean Girls since her Instagram caption referred to the classic quote: "On Wednesdays we wear pink."

While their regular joint appearances should be proof enough that the sisters have developed a close bond, Marina confirmed they are "best friends and are very close" during an interview with HELLO!.

Marina and Amelia are "best friends" (Instagram)

They also share an interest in sustainable fashion as opposed to fast fashion.

Marina said: "Fast fashion is incredibly destructive to our planet. I try to shop from charity shops, vintage shops, [and] sustainable brands, and often I borrow clothes off friends…. And just keeping things for longer and buying less stuff, less consumerism where possible."

