Prince William's eye-catching gift from his children as he spends time away from family

Prince William is making waves in Cape Town as he inspires the next generation of environmental leaders. The Prince of Wales, 42, joined a group of 120 young environmentalists from Africa and Southeast Asia as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme.

In his rousing speech, William encouraged the group, saying, “You are going to change the world,” his words resonating deeply with the young activists eager to tackle the climate crisis.

But while Prince William was fully committed to his role, one small detail captured the attention of royal fans everywhere: a charming friendship bracelet on his wrist, delicately beaded with the word “Papa.”

The thoughtful accessory is believed to be a gift from his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, serving as a sweet reminder of his family while he spends time away from them.

The bracelet may be simple, but it speaks volumes about William’s close bond with his children. Princess Charlotte, known for her playful spirit, has been spotted wearing similar friendship bracelets, even sporting a Taylor Swift-inspired bracelet during her recent outing to Wimbledon with her mother, Princess Catherine. It seems friendship bracelets are the latest trend in the royal household, adding a personal and endearing touch to their public appearances.

Prince William shows his special gift (Getty)

The bracelet craze appears to be spreading throughout the family. On the same day that Charlotte and her mother enjoyed Wimbledon, Prince George accompanied his father to the Euro 2024 England-Spain match, proudly wearing a discreet blue friendship bracelet on his left wrist.

The accessory has made several appearances, including in a recent family photo celebrating George’s 11th birthday, where fans got another peek at the bracelet via an Instagram story. It seems this small token has become a favourite among the young royals, adding a dash of personality to their otherwise formal attire.

George, Charlotte and Louis likely gifted their dad his bracelet (Getty)

Even King Charles himself has embraced the trend. On a visit to Guernsey, the King was spotted with a neon bracelet subtly peeking out from the cuff of his suit—a delightful nod to the family’s affectionate connections. The bracelet, a burst of colour against his grey suit, coincided with Queen Camilla’s 77th birthday and was perhaps a sweet reminder of his family on that special day.

Back in Cape Town, William’s bracelet served as a gentle reminder of his three children, each playing a unique role in his life. Youngest son Prince Louis, now six, has developed a fascination with his sister Charlotte’s belongings, adding a touch of sibling rivalry to the mix.

Prince William is tackled while playing rugby with students during his visit to the Ocean View Secondary School in Cape Town (Getty)

During a recent walkabout in Llanelli, South Wales, Prince William shared a humorous insight into family life with 10-year-old Ruby Davies, a local student. Ruby had presented him with friendship bracelets meant for George, Charlotte, and Louis, along with a thoughtful book of postcards from her school.

In a warm and candid moment, William expressed his gratitude to Ruby, saying, “Thank you so much, Ruby. They’re going to love those. You’ll see them out and about.” Then, with a grin, he added, “I'll keep them away from Louis because he'll try and steal all his sister’s bits.”