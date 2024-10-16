Prince William's fatherhood promise to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales took this fun photo of William with the kids in Norfolk (The Princess of Wales)

Prince William and Princess Kate gave an inside look into their family life this summer, sharing home videos with Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis.

The video, released to mark the Princess of Wales' completion of cancer treatment, saw the royal parents frolic in fields with their children, as well as play on rope swings, engage in competitive card games and enjoy picnics in the sun.

Royal watchers lapped up the unprecedented access into the Wales family's life, and Prince William gave further insight into his parenting style on Tuesday, while attending an event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in London.

Prince William gave an insight into his parenting style (Getty Images)

After trying his hand at a game of American football, a sport his father King Charles also had a go at, Prince William was given three mini American footballs to take home for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Graciously accepting the gift, Prince William joked about his protocol as a dad. "Never go home empty-handed. Great motto!" he laughed about his promise to take something home to his children following engagements.

The future King attempted to play the game during the engagement, attempting several throwing drills. "I'll do some practice at home and see how many windows I can smash," he joked.

Fellow attendees were impressed with his efforts, with Louis Rees-Zammit, a former Welsh rugby player who recently switched to the NFL exclaiming: "He can throw the ball better than me. He can get a good spiral on the ball as well, not like me!"

Phoebe Schecter, GB women’s flag football team captain, added: "His arm strength is incredible. I could not believe how far he could throw the ball/ He did a great job. Very coachable."

King Charles received similar praise when he had a good at the sport in 2022, when an American football coach said of his effort: "He did really well, I think he liked it. He got the hang of it really quickly – some people don't get it but he did."

King Charles tried his hand at American Football

Prince Wiliam admitted he isn't a huge fan of the sport, but explained that he doesn't understand the tactics involved in NFL, adding that if he did, he "might get a bit more into it."

American Football has been played in the UK since 2007, but isn't as popular yet as it is stateside – and even though Prince Harry now lives on the other side of the pond, he doesn't appear to have taken an interest in the sport, preferring to stick to polo.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love it when their dad comes home with presents (Kensington Palace)

We wonder if the Wales children will develop a penchant for playing the sport when their dad arrives home with their gifts from the game…