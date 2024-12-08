Prince William's remarkable Christmas generosity revealed

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Ceremonial Welcome at Horse Guards Parade during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the United Kingdom on December 03, 2024 in London, England. (Getty)

Prince William has once again shown his dedication to supporting those in need this Christmas. The Prince of Wales volunteered at The Passage, a London-based homeless charity, to serve Christmas lunch.

Wearing a charity apron, William joined other volunteers to dish out food and spread festive cheer. He first visited the organisation over 30 years ago with his late mother, Princess Diana, and has been a supporter ever since.

A heartfelt visit

WATCH: Prince William serving Christmas lunch for the homeless

In a touching moment captured on video, William hugged the charity's head chef, Claudette Hawkins, and wished her a happy birthday. "Come on birthday girl, happy birthday," he said with a smile.

Claudette later revealed: "He was helping serve lunch for the clients today, their Christmas lunch." William appeared to be serving carrots and parsnips as he chatted with attendees.

Sharing in the festivities

Prince William spreading some Christmas cheer (@princeandprincessofwales/Instagram)

During his visit, William congratulated a guest on his engagement. The man, wearing a Boston Celtics Christmas jumper, asked: "Have you heard, I'm getting married?"

The prince smiled and replied: "I know, I did hear about that, and congratulations." He also spoke to other guests, asking one man, "Is this place helping enough?" The man nodded in response.

Continuing Diana's legacy

Princess Diana with Princes William and Harry (Getty Images)

William's involvement with The Passage reflects the deep impact his mother had on him. Diana first took William to the charity when he was just 11 years old.

In an ITV documentary earlier this year, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, he spoke about playing chess and talking with people during that visit. It was a formative experience that inspired his long-term commitment to tackling homelessness.

A year of action

Prince William was helping out at The Passage charity this Christmas (@princeandprincessofwales/Instagram)

The visit comes as William's Homewards initiative marks its first year. The campaign aims to develop strategies to eradicate homelessness in six UK locations, including Newport, Belfast, and Lambeth.

Homewards brings together public, private, and charity sectors to create solutions for homelessness. William has described the initiative as a blueprint for ending homelessness in all its forms.

A message of thanks

Prince William and Prince George share a moment (WPA Pool, Getty)

Kensington Palace shared a heartfelt message alongside the video of William's visit. "A sincere thank you to all the @passagecharity volunteers working tirelessly to support those experiencing homelessness, especially during the festive season," it read.

The post also highlighted the importance of small acts of kindness, saying: "Acts of kindness, like serving Christmas lunches, bring hope and foster a sense of community for those who need it most."

A legacy of compassion

Prince William visited The Passage in 2019 (Getty)

For William, supporting The Passage is deeply personal. His ongoing work with the charity demonstrates his commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to support and dignity.

This Christmas, William's actions remind us of the power of compassion. By volunteering his time, he continues to honour Diana's legacy while inspiring others to do the same.

Prince William's generosity this festive season highlights the importance of community and kindness. His dedication to tackling homelessness remains a shining example of royal service.