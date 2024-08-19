Prince wishes former Wren well as she becomes Britain’s oldest skydiver for 102nd birthday

On turning 100, Manette Baillie took a Ferrari for a 130mph spin around Silverstone. For her 102nd birthday, it will be a skydive

The Prince of Wales has hailed the generosity of a Second World War veteran who will be marking her 102nd birthday with a charity skydive in aid of his former air ambulance trust.

The Prince, 42, wrote a personal letter to Manette Baillie, who will become Britain’s oldest parachutist when she makes the tandem leap on Sunday.

Ms Baillie, from Benhall, Suffolk, is raising money for a number of causes, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service where William piloted a helicopter between 2015 and 2017.

In a surprise letter ahead of her birthday, the Prince wrote: “From my time with East Anglian Air Ambulance, I know how many lives are saved due to the generosity of people like you.

“We will be thinking of you on August 25, and hope you have a great time.”

'I had to be 102 before I dare do the dive,' says Ms Baillie, seen training for her daredevil jump

It comes after Ms Baillie, who served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Wrens) during the Second World War, celebrated her centenary by taking a Ferrari for a 130mph spin around Silverstone.

The Prince paid tribute to her daredevil nature, writing: “Catherine and I hear you will be marking your 102nd birthday next week with a parachute jump! Knowing you celebrated your 100th birthday by racing a Ferrari around Silverstone, we are not surprised.”

He added: “I cannot wait to hear what you will do for your 103rd birthday!”

Speaking ahead of her birthday on Wednesday, Ms Baillie told The Telegraph: “I had to be 102 before I dare do the dive. I wanted the charities to represent something close to my heart and when my son had a bad accident and had to be airlifted, it was a helicopter that took him.”

She added that the letter from William came as a “complete surprise” to her and insisted that despite the attention, she was “not given to nerves” ahead of Sunday’s jump.

“I think to myself, the most dangerous thing to do is get on a horse and in my youth I’m sure the things I did with livestock was much more dangerous than this,” she said.

Ms Baillie served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (Wrens) during the Second World War

She will also be supporting the Motor Neurone Disease Association with the money raised from the skydive, as well as helping to renovate her local Benhall Village Club.

The community hub was originally built for returning Second World War soldiers and Ms Baillie wants to ensure future veterans receive an even warmer welcome.

“Community, friends and being among people is my secret to life,” she said.

“Keep busy, be interested in everything, be kind to those around you and let them be kind to you. You must always look for something new.”

Ms Baillie with her husband Reid. She was inspired to raise money for the air ambulance service as their son had to be airlifted after an accident

Her efforts have drawn praise from fellow veterans and health leaders, who say she is proof that age is no barrier to enjoying life.

Sir Julian Brazier, the former defence minister and ex-SAS soldier, said: “What a remarkable lady. I am in awe. What a great way of setting an example to the community.”

The skydive is being sponsored by health and fitness club Goldster, whose founder Mike Reid said: “Laughter and adventure lead to wellbeing and fulﬁlment. We’re delighted to be involved.”