Princess Alexandra of Hanover wore the perfect quiet luxury bag to the Monaco Rose Ball

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JULY 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE : NO TABLOIDS WEB & PRINT) (L-R) Ben-Sylvester Strautmann and Princess Alexandra of Hanover attend the Rose Ball 2022 on July 08, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images) (PLS Pool)

I guess when your grandmother is Grace Kelly and your mother is Princess Caroline of Monaco, you’re genetically destined to have an unmatched style game.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover has been on fashion fans' style radars ever since she exited the womb. Now at 24 years old, the Austrian-born royal is paving her own style path, and her most recent head-to-toe custom Celine ensemble proves exactly that.

MORE: Princess Alexandra of Hanover follows in grandmother Grace Kelly’s stylish footsteps at Paris Fashion Week

RELATED: 5 ways the fashion set is styling camel this spring

The Princess opted for a rosy pink lip for the night (Getty)

The elegant young Princess chose to sport all-black for a night of undisputed opulence, opting for the most elegant custom-made strapless black gown, adorned with a satin bow at the front. She accessorised her look with a seriously chic and wildly cultivated quiet luxury Celine Mini Besace Clea Bag in black shiny Calfskin, a pair of strappy black heels, drop earrings and a delicate diamond choker necklace.

The celebrated Monégasque Figure Skater wore her luxury ensemble to attend the Monaco Rose Ball, an annual themed charity fundraiser that was founded by Princess Grace of Monaco back in 1954. This year marked the ball’s 70th Anniversary and the theme was Disco.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover poses with her boyfriend Ben Sylvester Strautmann and sister Charlotte Casiraghi (Getty)

Princess Alexandra was joined by her long-term boyfriend Ben Sylvester Strautmannher and her half-sister Charlotte Casiraghi, who stunned in a decadent Chanel Haute Couture gown from the Maison's Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

She looked chicer than ever to attend the Chanel Haute Couture show back in January (Getty)

The young Princess’s quiet luxury statement comes as no surprise to both royal enthusiasts and fashion fans. Over the last few years, Alexandra has solidified her style status, often spotted sitting front row at Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Giambattista Valli and Chanel’s fashion week spectacles, donning a rotation of enviable outfits.

We think it’s safe to say that Princess Alexandra is most definitely on our style inspiration radar, for reasons that need no explanation.