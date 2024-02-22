Princess Andre stuns metallic gown and cascading Rapunzel curls

Princess Andre's cascading Rapunzel-like curls are every girl's dream and on Wednesday, the 16-year-old had her tresses on full display when she stepped out for a glamorous evening.

Taking to her Instagram account Peter Andre's daughter shared a video of her and her glam squad priming her curls to perfection as she got ready for her exciting event. Whilst someone was diffusing her lengths, Princess relaxed in the makeup chair and looked ultra glamorous.

Captioning a video of the process, she penned: "Thanks @curlsmith_official for an amazing evening! Have never seen so many curls in one room! [red love heart emoji] #curls#hair#curlyhair#curlygirl."

Princess' flawless makeup look was comprised of illuminating silver eyeshadow, warm bronzer, rosy blusher and pink lipstick.

Princess' curls are impeccable (Instagram)

Following time in the makeup chair, Princess slipped into a wonderfully stylish metallic silver dress. The body-con-style piece was almost floor-length and looked incredible on the model.

Princess was incredibly happy with her luscious locks and was filmed flipping her perfect curls backward. The clip also gave fans a glimpse of Princess' perfectly manicured nails.

The fabulous update came one week after the social media influencer shared an incredibly rare glimpse of her mystery boyfriend.

The teen shared a loved-up photo alongside her beau for Valentine's Day. In the snap, the pair cuddled up in cosy coats whilst enjoying a date night at a fun fair. The pair donned winter hats, and Princess' unmistakable curls cascaded underneath.

Katie Price had curls just like her daughter (Stephen Mark Perry)

"Happy Valentines [red love heart emoji] I love you [red love heart emoji]," she penned alongside the image.

Princess keeps her relationship largely out of the public eye but occasionally shares little glimpses of her beau, who remains nameless.

Princess Andre shared a glimpse of her boyfriend (Instagram)

She did however share an update on their relationship back in October 2023 during a Q+A with her followers.

When asked by one follower: "How are [you] and [your] boyfriend?" Princess was quick to answer: "We're really good [thank you]" alongside a smitten image of the couple posing in one of their cars.

Princess' boyfriend has certainly won the approval of her mother Katie Price as he attended her lavish 45th birthday celebrations.

As well as Princess, Peter is doting dad to his son Junior, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. He also shares, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six with his wife Emily Andre.

Emily and Peter are currently expecting their third child together.