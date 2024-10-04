Princess Anne dons velvet and knee-high boots for latest autumn-ready look

Princess Anne gave us all a lesson in autumnal dressing on Thursday when she visited a textile specialist in Bradford.

The visit was part of her role as president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, so it was important that she looked stylish – and the princess certainly got the memo.

For the October engagement, Princess Anne layered up in several chic items, including a rather regal looking velvet blazer in royal blue, with a high-necked check dress underneath, keeping her warm in the autumnal chill.

Princess Anne on visit to Ladywell Mills in Bradford



Princess Anne on visit to Ladywell Mills in Bradford

Not content with her polo neck dress, the Princess Royal added a neckerchief for extra cosiness, plus a pair of velvet gloves – there was no chance of her catching a chill!

To complete her ensemble, Princess Anne added her current favourite shoes, a pair of knee-high boots with a sensible heel. She also wore the fashion-forward footwear earlier in the week, when she attended the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Spinal Injuries Association.

For the special day, she wore a heritage-inspired blazer, similar to the style fellow royal Princess Kate wore to church recently.

As always, it's been a busy seven days of engagements for Princess Anne, with the royal attending the beef shorthorn development day in Peterborough earlier in the week.

For that occasion, Princess Anne wore a camel-coloured blazer atop a smart checked shirt, once again adding a neckerchief to add a jaunty element to the ensemble.

Princess Anne attended a beef shorthorn development day at Pode Hole Farm in Thorney.



Princess Anne attended a beef shorthorn development day at Pode Hole Farm in Thorney.

She carried a timeless brown leather handbag and looked delighted to take to the stage, smiling widely for the cameras, with an attendee sharing an insight into her chat with the royal.

"It was a real privilege to welcome HRH the Princess Royal with her enthusiasm and knowledge of the breed being apparent throughout the day," the onlooker said.

Princess Anne's busy workload

The Princess Royal was expected to take it easy this autumn, following her accident in the summer which saw her hospitalised, however, the 74-year-old doesn't appear to have slowed down at all.

Princess Anne is always busy (Getty Images)

That said, when she first returned to work following her ordeal, she prioritised engagements that were relevant to her interests – much in the same way that Princess Kate is slowly getting back to work following cancer treatment, sharing that she is focusing on projects that bring her joy.

We look forward to seeing the next event Princess Anne attends.