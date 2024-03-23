Princess Anne exudes elegance in fitted jacket and stylish knee-high boots

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day 4 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival (Getty)

Princess Anne stepped out on Friday for a solo public engagement looking supremely elegant in a monochrome look.

The Princess Royal, 73, headed out to the headquarters of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks in Gloucester to officially open the newly built Carne Building officers' single living accommodation.

The Princess Royal with Commander ARRC Lieutenant General Sir Ralph Wooddisse (Alamy)

Zara Tindall's mother opted for a deep blue velvet collarless jacket with silver statement buttons down the front. She paired the structured garment with a brighter cobalt blue pencil skirt which grazed the knee.

The Princess Royal wore monochrome blue (Alamy)

Adding a touch of glamour to the royal's look was a pair of suede navy knee-high boots with a low block heel and a tassel detail attached to the zip.

To accessorise her look, Anne added a pair of navy suede gloves and a matching handbag as well as a diamond-adorned gold chain necklace and a cream silk neck scarf with a deep blue floral pattern.

The Princess Royal unveils a plaque during her visit to the headquarters of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (Alamy)

The final detail in her look was her silver and amethyst brooch which was pinned to the left side of her jacket. She also wore a dainty pair of pearl stud earrings which were shown off in how her hair was styled in her trademark fashion, away from her face.

The Princess' look was remarkably similar to Princess Kate's Christmas Day look from last year. The Princess of Wales, 42, sported a gorgeous blue structured coat by Alexander McQueen with a nipped waistline and boxy shoulders.

Kate stepped out in blue with her children on Christmas Day (Getty)

The statement outerwear was teamed with navy suede boots, much like the 'Ladies Suede Riding Boot' from House of Bruar worn by Anne earlier this week.

Princess Kate wore all blue on Christmas Day and looked stunning (Getty)

Princess Anne was also spotted wearing blue earlier this week when she headed out on a rare joint engagement with her sister-in-law Duchess Sophie. The royal ladies stood in for King Charles to host a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie spoke with Korean Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Yeocheol Yoon (Getty)

Anne wore a heavy wool greeny-blue dress which cinched in at the waist and had a mandarin collar. She once again wore a patterned silk scarf around her neck to add extra interest to the look, as well as an ornate brooch.

Princess Anne pinned a striking heart-shaped brooch to her outfit (Getty)

The piece was embellished with a single turquoise gemstone and was first worn during the Princess Royal's visit to the Alexandra Dock at Belfast Harbour in April 2023.

Princess Anne read out a speech written by her brother Charles (Getty)

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh matched her teal energy in a satin floral midi dress with buttons down the front and a pleated A-line skirt.

The Princess Royal rocked a bright red coat (Getty)

Anne added a pop of colour to her look when she attended Cheltenham Festival last week. She gave a nod to 80s fashion in her structured red double-breasted coat which was worn done up with suede knee-high boots and a bold fur hat.

Zara Tindall wowed in a cinched coat alongside Lord Anthony Bamford (Getty)

DISCOVER: Princess Anne turns heads in emerald green coat that looks just like Queen Camilla's

Also in attendance was her daughter Zara Tindall who wowed in an array of race day looks including this belted bottle green coat look with brown heeled boots and a feathered fascinator.

