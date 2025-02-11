Princess Anne goes rogue in cropped wedding guest blazer and rebellious bridal accessories

Princess Anne is not shy about pushing the boundaries with her fashion choices – just look back to 2005 for proof.

The Princess Royal reigned supreme in the style stakes when she attended her brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones' nuptials in 1999. As she chatted to Sophie's brother David on the way out of St George's Chapel, Windsor, Anne was pictured in a mint green wedding guest ensemble including a structured dress layered underneath a cropped jacket in the same soft pastel colour.

Her hair had been swept up into a neat chignon and topped with a bright emerald green feather – an alternative to the traditional fascinators and hats Sophie and Edward had asked guests to avoid.

Accessories-wise, Anne added pearl earrings, a four-strand pearl necklace and more bridal white accessories. A milky clutch bag was balanced in her hand while ivory court shoes could be seen underneath the hem of her skirt – not unlike Sophie's bridal heels.

The Princess Royal wore bridal white heels to the royal wedding in 1999 (Tim Graham Photo Library via Get)

The bride's footwear featured a V-shaped cut in the bridge and a mid-height heel, visible as she walked down the steps hand in hand with her new husband in a Samantha Shaw wedding dress.

This was not the first time Anne opted for a white wedding guest look – which is considered a fashion faux pas. White is considered one of the few colours off-limits for wedding guests to prevent upstaging the bride.

Prince Edward's wife wore white court shoes on her wedding day

Anne didn't seem fazed about the unwritten rules when she attended Lady Rose Windsor's nuptials in 2008 in a knee-length frock with a ruffle hem and a yellow floral print. Despite once again wearing a pair of snowy heels, she added a touch of colour with her lemon hat.

Royal wedding rules

The Princess of Wales attended William van Cutsem's wedding when she was pregnant with Prince George (Getty)

Anne wasn't the only one to bend the rules at a royal wedding. The Princess of Wales similarly wore a rebellious white dress to the wedding of friends William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene in May 2013.

Kate, who was heavily pregnant at the time, wore a black and white polka dot smock dress with a cropped jacket and towering heels.

Chloe Madeley sported bare shoulders at Harry and Meghan's wedding

Meanwhile, royal enthusiasts may already know that outfit protocol stipulates that guests' shoulders and toes should be covered during a church service.

As Chloe Madeley arrived for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony, she was pictured wearing a strappy gown having taken her jacket off during the warm coach ride.

Patrick J. Adams' wife Troian Bellisario wore open-toe heels to the royal wedding (Getty Images)

Richard and Judy's daughter later said: "[I thought] it’s fine, it’s not a big deal, nobody will care. Yes, people definitely cared. People were like, ‘You’re offending the House of the Lord, I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, I did not need a religious war’. But, you know, it’s OK, lesson learned."

On the same day, Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams was pictured with his wife Troian Bellisario in open-toe shoes.

