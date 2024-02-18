Princess Anne looks divine in flippy brown skirt and fitted blazer for poignant engagement

(Darren Staples)

Princess Anne turned to tweed as she stepped out in Wellingborough on Friday for a poignant engagement related to knife crime.

The Princess Royal, 73, heard from those affected by blade violence as she met volunteers from Off the Streets North Northamptonshire at the Hind Hotel.

Looking immaculate as ever, the thrifty royal slipped into a pleated knee-length skirt in a velvety-brown shade, layering with a fit-and-flare cropped tweed jacket adorned with brown leather buttons.

The ever-stylish mother-of-two accessorised with brown gloves, a brown leather saddle bag and elegant tan loafers.

Princess Anne stayed loyal to her signature beauty look, coiffing her hair into a neat, bouffant chignon and adding a slick of berry-red lipstick - a winning duet of hair and makeup she has rocked since the 1960s.

Adding to her silhouette-enhancing ensemble, the Princess Royal added a delicate gold wreath brooch that wove a web of symbolism into her touching choice of accessory.

According to Zack Stone, Leading Diamond Expert at Steven Stone, the brooch is made of 18k yellow gold, carved into an ornate three flower, three leaf pattern and is worth around £4,500.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal watches presentations during her visit to knife crime community group 'Off The Streets' (Darren Staples)

"Though the brooch doesn’t carry a huge value, it carries a wealth of symbolism," says Zack. "Whilst wreaths symbolise welcome, friendship and remembrance, leaves symbolise growth and hope amid hardship – making the piece a particularly sentimental choice by the Princess Royal."

As part of her visit to North Northamptonshire, Princess Anne unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit to the Hind Hotel - which is used by Off the Streets NN for meetings.

She learnt of the charity's placing of 'bleed kits' across the UK to help offer urgent aid in the event of a blade attack, and heard from families who had lost loved ones as a result of knife crime.The Princess Royal also listened to two school children read out pieces they had written on knife crime.

In his touching piece, Taylan, 13, said: "I can't even go out to the park or any public place for that matter without my parents fearing that I may not make it back home."It's getting worse. And if we don't act upon it now, we will have a dangerous society."