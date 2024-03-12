Princess Anne makes smiling appearance in her jazziest coat

Anne, Princess Royal departs the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2024 in London, England (Chris Jackson,Getty)

Princess Anne was the picture of regal elegance on Monday afternoon when she attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey along with other senior members of the royal family.

Never afraid to make a statement in the fashion department, the Princess Royal, 73, looked radiant in her bold and jazzy red coat for the service.

Princess Anne wore a'Nehru’ Coat from Shibumi Style in 'Venetian Red' adorned with stunning floral designs. The ensemble included a matching scarf with a beautiful gold pin for extra sparkle.

Underneath the stunning coat, Anne wore a bright blue knee-length dress with a matching hat. She wore a pair of navy blue gloves for extra warmth, and carried her black clutch under her arm, paired with a pair of black, low heels.

The senior royal also looked stunning and elegant with her hair styled in her iconic chignon bun, swept away from her face and neatly pinned under her fascinator.

Her makeup was, as usual, kept beautifully simple and she wore some gold and pearl earrings for a touch of glamour.

Princess Anne is a fan of the designer and even wore the same coat to a previous engagement in May last year. The royal wore the coat while attending a poignant event to celebrate 175 years of Canada's oldest military regiment, the 8th Canadian Hussars, while on an engagement in Canada.

Meanwhile, the outing at Westminster Abbey was a poignant one for Anne as she was joined by Dolly Maude, one of her new ladies-in-waiting, making it the duo's first engagement as a pair.

Dolly, 51, was dressed in a tweed coat dress with gold statement buttons, styled with a pale off-white purse and dark leather gloves.

Dolly is the best friend to Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and the midwife, who helped to deliver her son Lucas at home in 2021.

Princess Anne and Dolly joined the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Her Majesty the Queen and the Prince of Wales for the annual service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 75th year of the Commonwealth.

Other royals in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Noticeably absent from the service was King Charles, who continues to recover amid his ongoing treatment for cancer. The Princess of Wales was also not in attendance, but Kate was pictured in the car with her husband they left Windsor. HELLO! understand that Kate has a private appointment.