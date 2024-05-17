Princess Anne is prim and poised in embroidered column dress and feathers

Princess Anne has been keeping us on our toes lately, switching up her style to include modern loafers rather than trusty heels, and flippy summer skirts instead of structured suits.

Her latest outing for the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace was no exception, as the Princess Royal was pictured in a chic tan ensemble including a column dress layered underneath a knee-length jacket. The latter was covered with intricate pink embroidery and featured cropped sleeves and a high collar.

Princess Anne attended the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party (VICTORIA JONES)

Accessorising to perfection, Anne finished her tonal look with cream gloves, neutral heels and a feathered hat. Staying true to her no-fuss beauty look, she twisted her long hair into a work-ready chignon and wore a pop of lipstick to add a touch of glam to her low-key daytime beauty blend.

Anne looked divine in an embroidered jacket and feathered hat (VICTORIA JONES)

Princess Anne's latest fashion

The Princess is no stranger to dressing for a garden party, as Friday marked her second in one week. Alongside 800 members of the public, she attended King Charles' garden party at Buckingham Palace on 8 May in a vibrant cobalt blue outfit that made her easy to spot in the crowd.

The Princess Royal joined Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie at the Buckingham Palace garden party (Getty)

Zara Tindall's mother stunned in a cropped jacket adorned with four gold buttons, alongside a mid-length pencil dress covered in bright blue and green flowers. She teamed the look with a bold blue fascinator with floral and feather detailing, a triple string of pearls and navy gloves.

The look was a contrast to her other royal outings recently. For a visit to Portsmouth with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne embraced the nautical theme in a fitted asymmetrical jacket with a floral collared shirt, unexpected navy flares and smart loafers.

Princess Anne rocked fitted flares for a Portsmouth visit (Shutterstock)

Ditching her usual trusty accessories, she was pictured at the HMS Victory Conservation Project at HM Naval Base in a hard hat so she could safely tour the construction site.

Meanwhile, Anne showcased her feminine summer wardrobe in a silky skirt at King's College London. The 73-year-old royal paired her elegant silky white and blue floral skirt with a black structured single-breasted blazer and a blue scarf.

Anne spills royal fashion secrets

The royal opened up about her mother's style (Tim Graham)

The Princess revealed she inherited her timeless sense of style from her late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

In an interview with the Australian Women's Weekly given to mark the Platinum Jubilee, Anne admitted: "The queen and I had a discussion the other day about the difference between fashion and style. I think maybe that's relevant in the sense that she didn't do fashion but she certainly does style, and style tends to last longer."

The mother-of-two also opened up about the struggles of finding the appropriate clothes for every event – especially when you can't predict the weather!

Spilling royal fashion secrets, she continued: "Milliners do things which make perfect sense when you're standing still inside… but it makes slightly less sense when you're outside in a draught, especially when it's blowing from behind you, but that's experience, as they say. These things you learn how to deal with."

One way to combat this is to add weights to the hemlines, but Anne admitted that was an "old-fashioned" approach.

